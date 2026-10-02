Home  » Sports » Asian Games: Neeru Dhanda Named Women's Flag Bearer For Closing Ceremony

Asian Games: Neeru Dhanda Named Women's Flag Bearer For Closing Ceremony

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 02, 2026 16:02 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Ace Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda, a standout performer with two gold medals and a silver, will proudly lead the Indian contingent as the women's flag bearer at the Asian Games closing ceremony in Nagoya.

Photograph: NRAI

Photograph: NRAI

Key Points

  • Ace Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda will serve as the women's flag bearer at the Asian Games closing ceremony.
  • Dhanda had a stellar campaign, securing two gold medals and one team silver at the continental showpiece.
  • Her medals include individual women's trap gold, team silver, and mixed team trap gold with Kynan Chenai.
  • She is recognised as one of India's most successful athletes at the Asian Games due to her triple medal haul.
  • Dhanda's success follows her earlier gold win at the ISSF World Cup in Lonato, highlighting her consistent performance.

Ace Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda will be the women's flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Asian Games on Sunday after capping a remarkable campaign with two gold medals and a team silver to emerge as one of the most successful athletes at the continental showpiece.

Neeru Dhanda's Stellar Asian Games Performance

The 27-year-old, who returned to India a day after winning her third medal -- a gold in the trap mixed team event alongside Kynan Chenai -- will travel back to Nagoya on Saturday morning to lead the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony.

 

"She is returning to Nagoya tomorrow morning to be the woman flag bearer. The decision on the male flag bearer will be taken tomorrow," deputy chef de mission Anjali Bhagwat said on Friday.

Bhagwat was present at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium to watch the women's hockey final between India and China.

Neeru enjoyed a stellar campaign in Nagoya, winning the women's individual trap gold before combining with Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat to clinch silver in the women's team event.

She then partnered Chenai to win the trap mixed team gold on the penultimate day of the shooting competition, taking her medal tally to three.

Her two gold medals and a silver made her one of India's standout performers at the Games, capping a historic campaign for the shooter, who had also won the women's trap gold at the ISSF World Cup in Lonato earlier this year.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

neeru dhandaasian gamesflag bearertrap shootingindian contingent

More From Rediff

Messi Becomes Majority Owner of Spanish Side Eldense

Messi Becomes Majority Owner of Spanish Side Eldense
Asian Games: India's Action-Packed October 2 Schedule

Asian Games: India's Action-Packed October 2 Schedule
Brazil Squad Lands In Kolkata For High-Profile Friendly

Brazil Squad Lands In Kolkata For High-Profile Friendly

Related Stories

India's Neeru Dhanda Secures Double Gold At Asian Games

India's Neeru Dhanda Secures Double Gold At Asian Games

Web Stories

9 Fastest-Growing Millionaire Cities

9 Fastest-Growing Millionaire Cities
International Coffee Day: 5 Delicious Drinks

International Coffee Day: 5 Delicious Drinks
12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026