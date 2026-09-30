India's Neeru Dhanda Secures Double Gold At Asian Games

Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda, alongside Kynan Chenai, clinched a historic mixed team trap gold at the Asian Games, capping a remarkable campaign that saw her become the most decorated Indian athlete with three medals despite battling illness.

Photograph: NRAI

Key Points Neeru Dhanda became the most successful Indian athlete at the Asian Games with three medals: individual gold, mixed team gold, and women's team silver.

Dhanda and Kynan Chenai won the mixed team trap gold with an Asian and Games record of 34 hits, overcoming Qatar.

Neeru Dhanda battled H1N1 illness and fatigue from previous competitions, making her triple medal haul particularly remarkable.

Kynan Chenai, despite a disappointing individual performance, delivered a strong qualification score and crucial stability in the final, using his father's "lucky" gun barrel.

Dhanda's journey from Jind, Haryana, to becoming a top shooter was inspired by her cousin and honed at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy.

Neeru Dhanda combined with Kynan Chenai to add the mixed team gold to her individual women's trap shooting title, capping a historic campaign which made her the most successful Indian athlete at the ongoing Asian Games, here on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, who made history a day earlier as the first Indian woman to win an individual shotgun gold at the Asian Games, completed a remarkable three-medal haul, having won silver in the women's team trap event.

The triumph, achieved despite Neeru battling fatigue and the after-effects of an illness that had left her hospitalised in India 10 days before the Games, was all the more remarkable as Kynan stepped up to shoulder the responsibility when his partner struggled to find her rhythm.

The Indian duo clinched gold with an Asian and Games record of 34 hits out of 40 in the final, beating Qatar (32) to deliver another landmark moment for Indian shotgun shooting.

They overcame Qatar, which was coached by Australian shooting legend and two-time Olympic champion Michael Diamond, to secure the gold with three shots to spare.

Neeru missed her final two targets, having already done enough to ensure India's victory. The celebrations that followed were as emphatic as the achievement itself.

Overcoming Adversity: Neeru's Battle With Illness

For Neeru, who had won the team silver alongside Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat, the gold this morning was a fitting reward after battling health concerns owing to an H1N1 scare in India that left her hospitalised for three days.

The effects of her illness, coupled with the physical toll of competing in relentless rain on Tuesday, were evident in the qualification round.

Having spent nearly three hours battling the rain the previous day on her way to individual gold, Neeru looked jaded, managing just 63 hits out of 75 in the mixed team qualification on Wednesday.

Kynan, however, rose to the occasion.

Despite a disappointing outing in the men's trap competition, the experienced shooter produced a superb 73 out of 75 to lift India's combined score to 136 and secure a place in the final.

China topped the qualification with a Games record of 142, followed by Qatar on 139 and Iran 138, while India scraped into the final in fourth place.

For a brief period, even a place in the final had looked uncertain for the Indians. The two-hour break between qualification and the final, though, gave Neeru some much-needed time to recover.

Dramatic Final: India's Comeback Victory

The final began in alarming fashion for India. Kynan missed his opening shot, while Neeru missed three of her first five, leaving the pair with just six hits from their opening 10 attempts.

With four misses in the first series, the Indians were suddenly staring at the possibility of an early exit.

But Kynan took charge, finding his rhythm and refusing to miss another target.

He hit all his next 19 shots, providing the stability and confidence Neeru needed to settle into the contest.

She responded with 13 consecutive hits after her initial three misses, helping India build a decisive three-shot advantage over Qatar with just two shots remaining.

Although Neeru faltered with her final two attempts, the medal had already been secured. India had built an unassailable lead, and Qatar could no longer threaten their position.

The duo had turned a shaky start into a commanding finish, delivering a gold that further underlined India's strength in shotgun shooting.

"Yes, I was tired after being drenched in the rain for three hours. My clothes were wet and cold, and I am still recovering from my illness after spending days in hospital. Competing on consecutive days was tough," Neeru said after the victory.

Kynan Chenai's Lucky Charm And Family Support

For Kynan, the gold was his third Asian Games medal, adding to the men's team trap gold and individual bronze he won at the Hangzhou edition.

His performance on Wednesday was particularly satisfying after a disappointing individual campaign, and he credited an unlikely source of luck for his success -- his father's gun barrel.

The 37-year-old was shooting with a barrel that belonged to his father, Darius, a two-time national trap champion who continues to compete in the senior category. The barrel, which his father had bought nearly three decades ago, had become a lucky charm.

"The barrel I shot with today belongs to my dad. I stole it from him," Kynan said with a laugh. "I am happy it has turned out to be so lucky for me. I hope he doesn't ask me to return it."

Kynan revealed that his father had not been particularly convinced about his chances of winning a medal after his performance in the men's trap competition.

"My dad spoke to me yesterday, and he didn't seem convinced that I would win a gold medal. It wasn't that he was angry, but he wasn't convinced after my performance in men's trap," he said.

Neeru Dhanda's Inspiring Journey To Success

Neeru's remarkable achievement was all the more significant given the journey she has undertaken to reach the top.

Born in Jind, Haryana, she took up shooting seven years ago after her cousin Lakshay Sheoran, an Asian Games silver-medallist at Jakarta in 2018, introduced her to the sport.

She subsequently honed her skills at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bhopal, where she received free guns and ammunition.

Now, with three medals, including two gold, Neeru has emerged as one of the standout performers of the Indian contingent, adding a new chapter to the country's shotgun shooting history.

Asked whether she expects to be considered for the flag-bearer's role at the closing ceremony, Neeru said she would gladly accept the honour. She is scheduled to leave for India on Thursday morning, where a special treat awaits her.

"My mother has prepared choorma for me, and I am looking forward to the treat," she said.