How Neeru Dhanda Overcame Adversity For Asian Games Gold

Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda showcased extraordinary resilience and skill, clinching two gold medals and a silver at the Asian Games despite battling illness, fatigue, and challenging weather, solidifying her status as a national hero.

Photograph: NRAI

Key Points Neeru Dhanda secured two gold medals (women's trap, mixed team) and one silver medal (women's team) at the Asian Games.

She overcame significant personal and environmental challenges, including fatigue, adverse weather, and a recent H1N1 illness, to achieve her victories.

Dhanda's mental fortitude and unwavering focus on the shooting process were crucial to her success, even amidst physical discomfort and missed targets.

Support from her physiotherapist, coaches, and mixed team partner Kynan Chenai was instrumental in her recovery and peak performance.

Her demanding Asian Games experience is viewed as valuable preparation, strengthening her for future major competitions like the Olympics.

"Aabki baar gaanth bandh rakhi haiâ¦ 102% (gold)."

The words, roughly translated as 'This time I am determined', scribbled on Neeru Dhanda's palm were a promise to herself. The 27-year-old shooter delivered on it in some style, winning back-to-back gold medals at the Asian Games to emerge as one of India's standout performers at the competition.

A Triumph Against All Odds

The scribbles were a reminder to give her best and trust the process even when fatigue, illness and adverse weather threatened to derail her campaign.

After her historic triumph in the women's trap on Tuesday, Neeru teamed up with Kynan Chenai to win the mixed team gold on Wednesday, adding to the women's team silver she had secured alongside Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat.

The back-to-back events took a physical toll.

Having spent nearly three hours shooting in cold, incessant rain during the individual competition a day before, Neeru was still feeling the effects when she returned to the range for the mixed team qualification.

But she refused to let the fatigue affect her.

Mental Fortitude and Physical Challenges

"We shoot continuously for five or six days, so the body and mind gradually get better by repeating the process again and again.

"Today was the same challenge. I was tired, but I had to push myself, and I kept pushing," Neeru said.

The key was to remain composed and not allow missed targets to disrupt her rhythm.

"The targets were being hit and missed, but I wasn't letting myself be affected by that. I had to keep myself strong and focus on the process," she said.

The cold and wet conditions made matters worse for Neeru, who was also recovering from an H1N1 scare that had left her hospitalised for three days in India.

"Yes, the weather affects the body. The body gets tired, and it happens with everyone. Yesterday, it was very cold, and my body became stiff.

"I was continuously wearing wet clothes for two to three hours. I didn't feel good in the morning. It's a long day, and this happens every day," she said.

Teamwork and Strategic Recovery

Neeru managed 63 hits out of 75 in qualification, while Kynan shot an impressive 73 to take their combined score to 136.

The Indian pair scraped into the final in fourth place, with a two-hour break giving Neeru time to recover.

"My physiotherapist, Ashwani, helped me recover before every round. My teammates, especially Kynan bhaiya, fought really well. I was a little weak, but I managed to recover," she said.

Neeru used the break to take a power nap and regain her focus, while her coaches helped her with diet and preparation.

"I relaxed and took a power nap because I felt my mind needed to recover. The coaches helped me and told me to take care of my diet and get prepared. I prepared myself to give my best.

"Kynan bhaiya also guided me. He told me to push myself and remain stable, and that everything would be fine," she said.

The advice paid off in the final. Neeru recovered from three misses in her opening five shots to hit 13 consecutive targets, while Kynan missed just once, hitting all his next 19 targets.

The Indian pair built a three-shot lead over Qatar and sealed the gold with an Asian and Games record of 34 hits out of 40.

Inspiring Performance and Future Aspirations

The demanding schedule, Neeru said, would help her prepare for bigger challenges, including the Olympics.

"We are getting stronger. We will be prepared for the Olympics. If we can compete in these kinds of situations, it will be good for us," she said.

India's shooting contingent had struggled to convert its medal chances into gold earlier in the competition, adding to the pressure on the remaining shooters. Neeru said the team drew motivation from one another rather than dwelling on missed opportunities.

"We were also tense, but the motivation was that it doesn't matter if someone else hasn't won a medal. Every player is not the same every day. It's okay if no one else has won.

"Instead of judging them, we should be motivated so that our teammates can come out of their zone. We have to push ourselves and bring the Indian flag up," she said.

Neeru's three-medal haul has also put her in contention to be India's flag-bearer at the closing ceremony.

While she has not given the possibility much thought, she would welcome the honour.

"I haven't thought about it yet. But if it happens, it will be great. What could be better than holding the flag of our country?" she said.

Neeru is scheduled to return to India on Thursday morning, where a special welcome awaits her.

She finally managed to speak to her parents after her medal-winning campaign, having earlier struggled to reach them because members of the media were visiting their home.

She had to ask a neighbour to pass on the message that she was trying to call.

Neeru said her mother was confident that she would win gold and has prepared her favourite sweet, choorma.

"My mother was very happy. She said she was confident that I would win the gold medal. She has also prepared choorma for me for my return.

"It is one of my favourite sweets. I have been eating choorma since childhood," she said.

But now, the dish will taste a whole lot sweeter.