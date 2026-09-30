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India's Trap Mixed Team Creates History At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 30, 2026 11:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian shooters Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai have made history at the Asian Games, clinching a gold medal in the trap mixed team event and setting a new continental record.

Photograph: NRAI

Photograph: NRAI

Key Points

  • Indian duo Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai won gold in the trap mixed team event at the Asian Games.
  • The pair set a new continental record with a score of 34 in the final, surpassing the previous record of 30.
  • Qatar's team secured silver, while China took the bronze medal in the event.
  • Neeru Dhanda had a stellar Asian Games campaign, also winning an individual trap gold medal earlier.

The Indian pair of Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai clinched the gold medal in the trap mixed team event of the Asian Games here on Wednesday, also smashing the continental record in the process.

Record-Breaking Performance

The Indian team shot a score of 34 in the final after qualifying in the fourth position. Qatar's Mohammed Al-Rumaihi and Ray Bassil took the silver with a score of 32.

 

The previous Asian record of 30, which was in Qatar's name, was set only this year in January.

China's Qi Ying and Sun Yunong ended with bronze after firing a score of 23.

The medal marks a remarkable end to the Asian Games campaign of the 26-year-old Neeru, who became India's first woman shooter to claim an individual trap medal at the showpiece with her gold with an Asian record on Tuesday.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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