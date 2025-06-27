HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Neeraj reclaims World No. 1 spot; Arshad is...

Neeraj reclaims World No. 1 spot; Arshad is...

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 27, 2025 21:17 IST

x

Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra lost his top spot to Grenada's Anderson Peters back in September 2024, shortly after the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

India's world champion Neeraj Chopra dethroned Grenada's Anderson Peters to reclaim the number one spot in men's javelin throw world rankings following a string of brilliant performances on the international stage recently.

Neeraj, a two-time Olympic medallist, has 1,445 ranking points as compared to Peters' 1,431, according to Olympics.com.

Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem is fourth with 1,370 points.

Germany's Julian Weber, who has registered the season's best throw of of 91.06m, occupies the third spot while Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, is in fifth spot.

Neeraj lost his top spot to Peters back in September 2024, shortly after the Paris Olympics, where he finished second behind Nadeem with a throw of 89.45m.

Neeraj has been in great form this year so far as he kickstarted the season with a win at the Potch Invitational in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in April and followed it up with a second-place finish at Doha Diamond League, where he crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time.

He went on to secure a second spot in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland before winning back-to-back titles at Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike, with best efforts of 88.16m and 85.29m respectively.

Notably, Neeraj has outdone Peters in all their four battles so far this year. The last time the Indian ace finished behind him was at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, where Neeraj settled for a silver with a throw of 88.39m as Peters clinched the top spot with an effort of 89.91m.

 

Overall, the Tokyo 2020 Gold medalist has a 16-5 head-to-head advantage over Peters in major javelin throw competition finals.

The two will renew their rivalry at the Neeraj Chopra Classic, to be held in Bengaluru on July 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Russell sets early pace in Austrian GP
Russell sets early pace in Austrian GP
'Your Trip Is On Me..' Neeraj Fulfills Fan's Wish!
'Your Trip Is On Me..' Neeraj Fulfills Fan's Wish!
Swiatek pounds Paolini, closes in on first grass title
Swiatek pounds Paolini, closes in on first grass title
Will Rising Mercury Take Shine off Wimbledon 2025?
Will Rising Mercury Take Shine off Wimbledon 2025?
Former Premier League champions sack manager!
Former Premier League champions sack manager!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Aluva Shiva temple in Kochi submerged following incessant rains0:53

Aluva Shiva temple in Kochi submerged following incessant...

Asha Bhosle remembers RD Burman on his birth anniversary1:03

Asha Bhosle remembers RD Burman on his birth anniversary

Kolkata rape case: Students hold massive protest in front of Law college1:30

Kolkata rape case: Students hold massive protest in front...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD