Neeraj reclaims World No. 1 spot; Arshad is...

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra lost his top spot to Grenada's Anderson Peters back in September 2024, shortly after the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

India's world champion Neeraj Chopra dethroned Grenada's Anderson Peters to reclaim the number one spot in men's javelin throw world rankings following a string of brilliant performances on the international stage recently.

Neeraj, a two-time Olympic medallist, has 1,445 ranking points as compared to Peters' 1,431, according to Olympics.com.

Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem is fourth with 1,370 points.

Germany's Julian Weber, who has registered the season's best throw of of 91.06m, occupies the third spot while Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, is in fifth spot.

Neeraj lost his top spot to Peters back in September 2024, shortly after the Paris Olympics, where he finished second behind Nadeem with a throw of 89.45m.

Neeraj has been in great form this year so far as he kickstarted the season with a win at the Potch Invitational in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in April and followed it up with a second-place finish at Doha Diamond League, where he crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time.

He went on to secure a second spot in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland before winning back-to-back titles at Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike, with best efforts of 88.16m and 85.29m respectively.

Notably, Neeraj has outdone Peters in all their four battles so far this year. The last time the Indian ace finished behind him was at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, where Neeraj settled for a silver with a throw of 88.39m as Peters clinched the top spot with an effort of 89.91m.

Overall, the Tokyo 2020 Gold medalist has a 16-5 head-to-head advantage over Peters in major javelin throw competition finals.

The two will renew their rivalry at the Neeraj Chopra Classic, to be held in Bengaluru on July 5.