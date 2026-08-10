Neeraj hails Basant Meghwal, Shahnavaz Khan after World Athletics U20 Championships medals

Indian athletes Basant Kumar Meghwal and Shahnavaz Khan made history at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2026 in Eugene, Oregon, securing silver and bronze medals in high jump and long jump, respectively, significantly boosting India's presence on the global athletics stage.

IMAGE: Shahnavaz Khan became the first Indian man to win a long jump medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships after producing a best effort of 7.84m for bronze. Photograph: Kind courtesy Spokesperson Navy/X

Key Points Basant Kumar Meghwal secured a silver medal in the men's high jump, clearing a personal-best-equalling 2.21m, becoming the first Indian to win a high jump medal at the U20 Championships.

Shahnavaz Khan clinched a bronze medal in the men's long jump with a best effort of 7.84m, marking the first time an Indian man has won a long jump medal at this event.

Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra congratulated both athletes on their historic achievements, highlighting their success as a 'first of many'.

These medal wins bring India's total medal tally at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2026 to three.

Basant Meghwal's previous achievements include gold at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong in May.

India's Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra congratulated athletes Basant Kumar Meghwal and Shahnavaz Khan for their medal wins at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2026 in Eugene, Oregon. Basant and Shahnavaz Khan created history at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2026 in Eugene, winning silver and bronze medals in the men's high jump and long jump, respectively, on Sunday, to take India's medal tally at the championships to three. Neeraj congratulated both athletes, on X. "A first of many for Basant Kumar Meghwal and Shahnawaz Khan, who won Silver and Bronze at the U-20 Worlds in the Men's High Jump and Long Jump, respectively. Kudos to them and the team behind the scenes working with such incredible talent!"

Basant Meghwal's Historic High Jump Silver

IMAGE: Basant Meghval in action during his high jump medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Spokesperson Navy/X

Basant became the first Indian athlete to win a high jump medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships after clearing a personal-best-equalling 2.21m for silver on Saturday. The 19-year-old had previously cleared 2.21m at the Junior Federation Cup in Bengaluru in April, before winning gold at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong in May with a clearance of 2.20m. Basant began his campaign in Eugene with a first-attempt clearance of 2.06m and needed two attempts to clear 2.12m. He then cleared 2.17m on his first attempt before matching his personal best of 2.21m with his second jump. The Indian failed to clear 2.24m in three attempts but finished second on countback after three athletes cleared 2.21m.

Shahnavaz Khan's Long Jump Bronze

Shahnavaz, meanwhile, became the first Indian man to win a long jump medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships after producing a best effort of 7.84m for bronze. Shaili Singh had earlier won silver in the women's long jump at the 2021 edition. The Indian U20 Asian champion opened with a 7.67m effort before improving to 7.72m and then registering his medal-winning leap of 7.84m in his third attempt. He followed it with jumps of 7.52m, 7.83m and 5.37m. Shahnavaz came into the competition with a personal best of 8.30m, which he recorded at the Indian Championships in June.