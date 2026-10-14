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Neeraj Goyat vs Anthony Pettis: India set for boxing showdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: October 14, 2026 16:37 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian boxing sensation Neeraj Goyat is poised for a monumental clash against former UFC lightweight world champion Anthony Pettis in a super welterweight bout, bringing a global spectacle to India on January 23 next year.

Neeraj Goyat

Photograph: Neeraj Goyat/X

Key Points

  • Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat will face former UFC lightweight world champion Anthony Pettis in a six-round super welterweight contest on January 23 next year.
  • The high-profile fight, sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Council, is being considered for Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, or Chennai, with the venue to be announced in November.
  • Goyat, a former WBC Asia champion, is on a four-bout winning streak and expressed excitement about fighting a major name in front of his home crowd.
  • Pettis, who won UFC and WEC Lightweight titles, is also a co-promoter of the Indian Fight League (IFL) and IPBL, adding to the event's significance.
  • Goyat became the first international fighter to sign with MVP, the promotion company founded by Jake Paul, in 2024.

Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat will face former UFC lightweight world champion Anthony Pettis in a six-round super welterweight (69.9kg) contest on January 23 next year and three cities in the country are in contention to host the bout.

Pettis has primarily been a Mixed Martial Arts fighter and his most recent boxing bout was in 2024, when he ended up on the losing side.

 

Goyat, whose professional record includes 21 wins in 27 fights, is on a four-bout winning streak, the latest of his triumphs coming in Birmingham in August.

Goyat's Impressive Record And The Big Fight

Their showdown is presented by Indian Pro Boxing League (IPBL) Boxing and sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Council. Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Chennai are in contention to host the contest, with the city and venue to be announced in November.

Goyat, 34, was the first Indian boxer to be ranked by the World Boxing Council and is a former WBC Asia champion.

In 2024, he became the first international fighter to sign with MVP, the American boxing and MMA promotion company founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian.

Pettis's Legacy And Indian Connection

"I have fought in China, in Thailand, in America and in the UK, and every time I was the Indian on somebody else's card. This time the card is ours," he said in a press release.

"I want to thank MVP and Nakisa Bidarian for believing in me and helping bring this moment to India. Anthony is a real champion and I respect everything he has done, but I have waited my whole career to fight a name like this in front of my own people. I am not giving that night away," he added.

Pettis won the WEC Lightweight title in 2010 and the UFC Lightweight World Championship in 2013, beating Benson Henderson for both triumphs. He made his professional debut in January 2007, so the upcoming fight night falls 20 years after his first professional fight, and days before he turns 40.

Outside the ring, Pettis is a co-promoter of the Indian Fight League (IFL), the country's MMA league, and the IPBL.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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