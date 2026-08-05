Neeraj Chopra's CWG Silver: A Triumph Over Injury

Former Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra made a triumphant return to elite competition, securing a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in javelin throw after overcoming a challenging 10-month period of multiple injuries and recovery.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra celebrates his silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Photograph: Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

Key Points Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in men's javelin throw, marking a significant comeback after a 10-month injury layoff.

Chopra's best throw of 85.83m secured him the second position, contributing to India's historic 1-2 finish with Yashvir Singh winning bronze.

He expressed deep gratitude to his physio, coach, family, and supporters for their unwavering belief and assistance during his recovery.

Chopra acknowledged the emotional weight of his achievement, stating it meant 'so much more than the distance' after his arduous journey back to competition.

The javelin star is set to compete next at the Lausanne Diamond League on August 21, continuing his season step by step.

Former Olympic and World Championship gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra described his Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medal as a special achievement after overcoming a difficult 10-month period marked by multiple injuries and a challenging recovery process. He credited his physio, coach, family and supporters for standing by him throughout his journey, adding that he is happy to be competing at the highest level again and remains focused on continuing the season step by step.

India's Historic Javelin Performance

India scripted history in athletics at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal and debutant Yashvir Singh secured bronze in the men's javelin throw event, marking a memorable 1-2 finish for India on the podium. Chopra finished second with his best throw of 85.83m. The Olympic champion's final attempt ended in a foul, and he immediately realised it was not a clean throw, but his earlier effort was enough to secure the silver medal in his second Commonwealth Games appearance.

Chopra's Emotional Comeback

'There are throws that travel far, and then there are moments that carry the weight of an an entire journey. This one means so much more than the distance,' Chopra wrote on Instagram. 'The past 10 months has tested me in ways I never expected. Recovering from multiple injuries, rebuilding my body, finding my rhythm again, and learning to be patient when all I wanted was to compete. I was training every day without knowing if I will even have a season to compete this year. To be back competing at this level feels good,' he added.

Gratitude and Future Plans

'None of this would have been possible on my own. I'm deeply grateful for the people who never stopped believing in me. My physio, Ishaan ji, who has been by my side every step of the recovery, helping me get back to doing what I love. My coach, Jai, who has been with me since the very first time I picked up a javelin. My family, who always stand strong with me no matter what the circumstances are. Thank you, everyone, for your support and blessings. The season continues, one step at a time,' he added. Meanwhile, Chopra will be competing at the Lausanne Diamond League on August 21, confirmed the organisers on Monday. The meet, which is also known as the 'Athletissima', will be the Indian javelin legend's fourth appearance in Lausanne. Neeraj would head into the event with a Commonwealth Games silver, with a best throw of 85.83 m, still eyeing a return to his top form.