Neeraj Chopra watches Sinner make Wimbledon history

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: July 14, 2025 19:04 IST

Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra revealed that tennis legend Roger Federer has always been a source of inspiration for him. Photograph and video: Wimbledon/Facebook

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra added another sporting experience to his name on Sunday, as he attended his first-ever tennis match — the men’s singles final at Wimbledon 2025. The javelin ace was among the many global icons who turned up to witness a blockbuster clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Dressed sharply in a grey blazer, black shirt, and sunglasses, Chopra looked every bit the star off the field as he soaked in the electric atmosphere at Centre Court.

Speaking on the sidelines of the final, Chopra revealed that tennis legend Roger Federer has always been a source of inspiration for him.

 

 

“Roger Federer is an inspiration of mine. The way he’s represented Switzerland and dominated Wimbledon — all while being such a graceful athlete and a grounded, family-oriented man — it's hard not to admire him,” said Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra

While Chopra enjoyed his Wimbledon debut, it was Jannik Sinner who stole the show on court. The 23-year-old Italian stunned Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his maiden Wimbledon title, avenging his French Open final defeat and ending the Spaniard’s 24-match unbeaten streak — his career best.

It was a night of firsts at the All England Club: Chopra's first time in the stands, and Sinner’s first time as Wimbledon champion — a fitting celebration of sporting excellence across disciplines.

