Olympic Medallist Neeraj Chopra Set To Resume Training

Olympic javelin throw sensation Neeraj Chopra is on the path to recovery, with his ankle injury improving significantly, and he is set to resume training and rehabilitation soon, while also endorsing the new Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme.

Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Key Points Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra's ankle injury has significantly improved, allowing him to resume training and rehabilitation in the next couple of weeks.

Chopra consulted orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed medical advice for rest after sustaining the injury in August this year.

He welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme on October 28, highlighting its potential to ease equipment procurement for Indian athletes.

Chopra's last competition this year was on August 21 at the Lausanne Diamond League where he finished second, and he also won a silver in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July.

He extended best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the Youth Olympic Games beginning on Saturday in Dakar, Senegal, advising them to enjoy the experience and learn from the pressure.

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra says he plans to resume training and undergo rehabilitation in the next couple of weeks as his ankle injury, which ruled him out of the recent Asian Games in Japan, has improved significantly.

The 28-year-old javelin throw superstar, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and a silver at the Paris Games in 2024, sustained the injury during training in August this year.

The setback brought an early end to his season, forcing him to miss the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games as well as the Diamond League finale.

Chopra's Road To Recovery

He said he is much better now after consulting renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

"My injury is much better now. I faced some issues initially in the first month and a half, but it has improved significantly," Chopra told Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

"I consulted Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and he has advised that I can now resume training and begin proper rehabilitation. My plan is to start both in the next couple of weeks."

Chopra said that he took complete rest as advised by his medical team.

"For my injury, the doctors had advised rest, and that is exactly what I followed. With regard to competitions, TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and SAI (Sports Authority of India) have been supporting me for years.

"I have been part of the TOPS Core Group for many years now, and whenever I need any support, they are there," he said.

Support From TOPS And Recent Competitions

His last competition this year was on August 21 at the Lausanne Diamond League where he finished second. He also won a silver in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July.

Speaking about other issues, Chopra welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme on October 28, calling it a major step for Indian sport.

With a budget outlay of over Rs 1800 crore, the scheme aims to make India a sports good manufacturing hub in the next one decade.

"The Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme, which was approved by the Union Cabinet, is an amazing step. Athletes face a lot of issues in procuring certain equipment in India or have to import sporting equipment from abroad.

"With schemes like these, as equipment will be manufactured in India, it will become much easier for them to source it," he noted.

Endorsing Khelo India And Youth Olympics

Chopra also extended his best wishes to the 17-strong Indian contingent that would compete in the Youth Olympic Games beginning on Saturday in Dakar, Senegal.

"I wish all the best to the athletes heading to the Youth Olympics. Enjoy the experience and don't take too much pressure or get nervous. Whatever pressure you face at the Youth Olympics is good for you as it teaches you a lot.

"Use this opportunity to observe others and channel the pressure to your advantage, and I am sure you will do your best."