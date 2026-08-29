Olympic Medallist Neeraj Chopra Suffers Ligament Tear

India's two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has unfortunately suffered a ligament tear in his ankle, ruling him out of the highly anticipated Asian Games and the Diamond League Final, impacting his season.

Photograph: World Athletics/Twitter

Key Points Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra sustained a ligament tear in his ankle during training.

The injury forces Chopra to withdraw from the upcoming Asian Games.

Chopra will also miss the Diamond League Final, for which he had qualified.

He expressed disappointment but is focused on recovery and returning stronger.

India's two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday announced that he has suffered ligament tear in his ankle during training, ruling him out of the upcoming Asian Games.

Neeraj Chopra's Season Ends Due To Injury

Chopra said in a social media post that he sustained the injury shortly after producing a season-best throw in Lausanne.

"After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season's Best throw in Lausanne," Chopra said.

"Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season. It's disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey."

"My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger," he added.

Chopra's withdrawal from the season also means he will miss the Diamond League Final, for which he had qualified.