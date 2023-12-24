News
Neeraj Chopra rings in 26 with cake and cheers

Neeraj Chopra rings in 26 with cake and cheers

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 24, 2023 22:23 IST
Neeraj Chopra

Photograph: Kind Courtesy AFI/X

Celebrating his 26th birthday, Neeraj Chopra, the renowned javelin thrower and India's Olympic gold medalist, enjoyed a festive cake-cutting ceremony on Sunday.

 

Fondly referred to as the 'Golden Boy,' Neeraj's joyful moment was shared through a photograph posted by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on X (formerly Twitter).

"Happy birthday champion @Neeraj_chopra1 #Paris2024 #Olympics #javelin@Adille1," tweeted AFI.

AFI also sent heartfelt wishes to Neeraj on the occasion of his special day.

REDIFF SPORTS
