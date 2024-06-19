News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Neeraj Chopra prioritises health for Paris 2024 chase

Neeraj Chopra prioritises health for Paris 2024 chase

June 19, 2024 12:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra will move to Germany to continue training under his German coach Klaus Bartonietz and is also considering training in Turkey before the Olympics. Photograph: Jeremy Lee/Reuters

Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra won gold at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on Tuesday and while the winning throw was well short of his personal best the Indian said he is happy with his fitness ahead of the Paris Olympics.

The mop-haired 26-year-old became India's first track-and-field athlete to win an Olympic gold in Tokyo and will carry the hopes of a nation on his shoulders in Paris.

Chopra had pulled out of the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting last month after injuring his adductor muscle but there was no signs of any discomfort on Tuesday as he hurled a winning throw of 85.97m in his third attempt.

 

"I am happy with my adductor now because I could do all six throws," Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94m, said on the tournament website.

"I will try to stay healthy in the next weeks, because then I will throw my best throws."

Chopra had also missed the Ostrava meet last year because of a similar injury.

"Every year I have some problems with my adductor, maybe after the Olympics I am going to talk to different doctors," he said.

"Initially I wanted to compete more this season, but it was not possible due to my niggles."

Chopra will move to Germany to continue training under his German coach Klaus Bartonietz and is also considering training in Turkey before the Olympics.

"Most of the time I train with my coach and physio, but from time to time we exchange with other coaches like Jan Zelezny," he said referring to the Czech javelin great.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Archery WC: India compound teams qualify as top seeds
Archery WC: India compound teams qualify as top seeds
Murray wins at Queen's in 1,000th professional match
Murray wins at Queen's in 1,000th professional match
Axed India coach Stimac blasts 'unethical' AIFF
Axed India coach Stimac blasts 'unethical' AIFF
Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University
Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University
What's Quiet Vacationing?
What's Quiet Vacationing?
'The Hate Went Too Far'
'The Hate Went Too Far'
David adds leg spin to arsenal for Australia in T20 WC
David adds leg spin to arsenal for Australia in T20 WC

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Neeraj Chopra strikes gold at Paavo Nurmi Games

Neeraj Chopra strikes gold at Paavo Nurmi Games

Will India sacrifice pace for Kuldeep's spin?

Will India sacrifice pace for Kuldeep's spin?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances