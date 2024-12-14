News
Neeraj's Paris T-shirt immortalised in World Athletics museum

Neeraj's Paris T-shirt immortalised in World Athletics museum

Source: PTI
December 14, 2024 17:15 IST
Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra donated the competition t-shirt he wore at the Paris Olympics this year, when he won the silver medal -- becoming the first Indian track-and-field athlete to claim successive Olympic medals. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is among 23 athletes whose competition artefacts have been inducted into the World Athletics Heritage Collection, currently on display in the online 3D platform of the Museum of World Athletics (MOWA).

Chopra, who became India's first Olympic gold medallist in athletics when he clinched the top podium finish at the Tokyo Games in 2021, has donated the competition t-shirt he wore at the Paris Games this year, when he won the silver medal behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold with an Olympic record of 92.97m.

Besides Chopra, Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh, the World Athletics (WA) women's field event athlete of the year, and her fellow Paris Olympic medallist Thea LaFond are among the athletes whose competition artefacts

have been inducted into the heritage collection.

WA president Sebastian Coe lauded the athletes for donating their competition gear and medals.

"Keeping our Olympic collection up to date, we are proud to be announcing donations from a trio of Paris 2024 medallists: Yaroslava Mahuchikh (high jump), Thea LaFond (triple jump) and Neeraj Chopra. Thank you to the athletes who have so kindly donated their competition clothing, shoes and even medals to our museum's collection in 2024," said Coe in a statement.

"This year we have received historic Olympic-winning items from two icons of the 1960s, Wyomia Tyus and Billy Mills, and from 1980 Olympic 100m champion Allan Wells, plus the 2000 and 2008 Olympic heptathlon gold medallists, respectively Denise Lewis and Nataliia Dobrynska.

 

"With world record setting shoes and singlets from Filbert Bayi (middle-distance runner), David Rudisha (middle-distance) and Devynne Charlton (hurdler) also among this year's inductions, it is worth reminding ourselves that there would be no collection, no Museum of World Athletics, without the athletes selflessly supporting our heritage programme. Thank you for your generosity."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
