Neeraj Chopra Out of Asian Games After Ankle Injury

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra faces a major setback, ruled out for the entire 2026 season due to an ankle ligament tear, impacting his participation in key events like the Asian Games.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra will miss the Asian Games and the rest of the 2026 season after suffering an ankle ligament tear. Photograph: Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

Key Points Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out for the entire 2026 season.

The javelin star sustained an ankle ligament tear.

This injury will prevent him from participating in the upcoming Asian Games.

His recovery and rehabilitation are now the primary focus.

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, a prominent figure in global athletics, has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season.

This significant setback comes after he sustained an ankle ligament tear, which will require extensive recovery and rehabilitation.

Impact On Asian Games And Future Competitions

The Olympic and world champion said he sustained the injury shortly after producing a season's best throw in Lausanne, where he felt he was finally finding the rhythm he had been searching for.

“Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we’ve decided that I will sit out the rest of this season,” Chopra said.

The setback means Chopra will also miss the upcoming Asian Games, where he was expected to be one of India's biggest medal hopes.

Chopra admitted the timing of the injury was disappointing, particularly after feeling that his form was beginning to come together.

“It’s disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey,” he said.

The 28-year-old added that his immediate priority is recovery and returning stronger.

“My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger,” Chopra said, while thanking fans for their “love and support.”