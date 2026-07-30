Neeraj Chopra Makes CWG Javelin Final Despite Tricky Winds

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, alongside fellow Indian javelin throwers Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh, has successfully advanced to the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, setting the stage for a strong Indian medal challenge.

IMAGE: India's Neeraj Chopra in action during the Men's Javelin Throw qualifying round at the 2026 Commonwealth Games at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, on Thursday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, and Yashvir Singh all qualified for the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist and 2018 CWG champion, finished fifth in qualification with a best throw of 79.61m.

Rohit Yadav (78.37m) and Yashvir Singh (78.36m) secured ninth and tenth positions respectively, ensuring a full Indian presence in the final.

None of the competitors breached the automatic qualification mark of 84m due to challenging conditions, with only four athletes exceeding 80m.

Chopra is returning from a lower back injury that had delayed his season until the Doha Diamond League in June.

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, along with two other Indians, advanced to the men's javelin throw final after finishing among the top 12 in the qualification round at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Thursday. Chopra, who won the javelin throw title in 2018, was fifth with a best effort of 79.61m, while Rohit Yadav (78.37m) and Yashvir Singh (78.36m) ended the qualification in ninth and 10th positions respectively to ensure a full Indian contingent in the medal round. The 28-year-old Chopra, who was the last thrower in each round, did not take his third and final attempt as he had already made it to the medal round by that time.

Challenging Conditions in Glasgow

With a steady headwind and a temperature of 18 degree Celsius making conditions difficult throughout the event, none of the competitors was able to breach the automatic qualification mark of 84m, leaving the top 12 athletes to progress to the final round to be held on Friday. Only four competitors could breach the 80m mark. Sri Lanka's in-form Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, winner of the Doha and Rome Diamond League meetings this season, topped the qualification with a first-round throw of 82.84m. Last edition silver winner Anderson Peters of Grenada was second with a best throw of 81.29m. Paris Olympics gold medallist and defending champion Arshad Nadeem (78.63m) of Pakistan and reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott (78.26m) of Trinidad and Tobago also made it to the finals after finishing seventh and 11th respectively. Kenya's Julius Yego, who won a gold in the 2014 edition and a bronze in 2022 Birmingham Games, failed to make the grade after finishing 13th 74.50m.

Indian Throwers' Performance

Sporting a beanie in the chilly Glasgow weather, Chopra drew the loudest cheers from the crowd at the picturesque Scotstoun Stadium but took a measured approach in testing conditions. The former world champion opened with a modest 76.28m, which placed him sixth after the first round. He improved to 79.61m with his second effort to move up to fifth. He chose not to take his last attempt. Yashvir, whose season and personal best is 83.72m, also built steadily through the competition. The 24-year-old opened with 73.89m, improved to 74.45m in the second round and then registered 78.36m with his final attempt to seal qualification. Rohit, who has a season and personal best of 87.05m, began with a throw of 77.04m before improving to 78.37m in his second attempt. He also chose not to take the final attempt.

Chopra's Return from Injury

Chopra has returned from a lower back injury that has troubled him since September last year. The injury delayed his return until the Doha Diamond League in June, where he finished fourth with 85.69m, below his usual lofty standards.