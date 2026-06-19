Olympic Medallist Neeraj Chopra Fights Doping Menace

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is spearheading a crucial anti-doping education campaign in collaboration with the Indian Olympic Association to combat the pervasive issue of performance-enhancing drugs in Indian sports.

Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Key Points Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra's foundation has partnered with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to launch an anti-doping campaign.

The initiative aims to educate athletes against the menace of doping in Indian sports.

Chopra emphasised the importance of patience and long-term dedication over seeking quick performance enhancements.

He highlighted the risks of contaminated supplements and the time lost due to doping bans.

India has consistently topped the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of highest dope offenders for the past three years.

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has taken the lead in fighting the menace of doping that plagues Indian sports with his foundation inking an MOU with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to launch a campaign that aims to educate athletes against it. At the IOA athletes forum here on Friday, Chopra delivered a video message announcing the initiative between Neeraj Chopra Foundation and the IOA.

Chopra's Message On Patience And Clean Sport

"I have seen how kids want to enhance performance by doping to win big medals. But from my story, I can tell you it took me 10 years to get to the Olympic medal," he said. "You need patience to achieve something in sports. I am seeing that it has come down in today's kids. They want to achieve things quickly, cross 80m in one year. It takes five years to do that. "Sometimes kids take supplements which might be contaminated. When I was a junior, whenever I heard about doping bans, I used to get so surprised by the time lost. I had promised myself then that I would never take this route," he added. India has been topping the World Anti Doping Agency's annual list of highest dope offenders for the last three years.