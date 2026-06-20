Neeraj Chopra secures Commonwealth Games berth despite finishing 4th at Doha Diamond League

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra made a strong return from injury at the Doha Diamond League, finishing fourth and crucially qualifying for the upcoming Commonwealth Games with an impressive 85.69m throw.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra's best throw of 85.69m at the Doha Diamond League 2026 came in his third try. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Key Points Neeraj Chopra made his season debut at the Doha Diamond League after an injury layoff.

He secured a fourth-place finish with a best throw of 85.69m.

Chopra successfully met the Athletics Federation of India's qualifying standard for the Commonwealth Games.

He has been selected for the 32-member Indian team participating in the Glasgow CWG.

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the event with a throw of 88.68m.

Forced to delay the start of his season due to an injury, Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra finished fourth in the Doha Diamond League event on Friday.

The 28-year-old Chopra produced a best of 85.69m in his third attempt, which placed him fourth in the end.

Sri Lankan Pathirage Claims Top Spot

Rising Sri Lankan star and world leader Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the title with a throw of 88.68m, while Andersen Peters was second with 86.38. American Curtis Thompson was third with 85.99m.

Chopra, however, breached the 82.61m qualifying distance set by the Athletics Federation of India for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

He was named in the 32-member Indian team for the Glasgow CWG (July 23 to August 2).