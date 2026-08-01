Neeraj Chopra drops big Asian Games hint after CWG silver

Witness India's historic javelin triumph at the Commonwealth Games as Neeraj Chopra secures silver and debutant Yashvir Singh claims bronze, marking a memorable double podium finish for the nation.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra says his comeback is on the right track after CWG silver. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Neeraj Chopra secured a silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games with a season-best throw of 85.83m.

Debutant Yashvir Singh clinched a bronze medal, achieving a personal best of 85.41m in his final attempt.

This historic 2-3 finish marked India's first double podium in men's javelin at the Commonwealth Games.

Chopra expressed happiness sharing the podium with Singh, reminiscent of the Asian Games, and noted his comeback progress.

Singh was overjoyed with his first international medal, thanking supporters and overcoming a sluggish start to secure bronze.

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expressed happiness after sharing the podium with fellow Indian thrower Yashvir Singh at the Commonwealth Games.

He praised Yashvir for producing a personal best on the biggest stage and said the moment reminded him of the Asian Games, where Indian athletes had also completed a medal double.

Chopra added that hearing the national anthem from the podium is always special and felt encouraged by registering a season-best throw as he continues his comeback. India scripted history in athletics at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal and debutant Yashvir Singh secured bronze in the men's javelin throw event, marking a memorable 2-3 finish for India on the podium.

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage produced a sensational performance to claim the gold medal with a best throw of 89.75m, achieved in his second attempt.

Chopra Reflects on Silver Medal Performance

"It brings back memories of the Asian Games, where Saurav and I both won medals. I'm really happy that Yashvir achieved a personal best at such a crucial moment. It feels great to be on the podium together. It's always a joy to hear the national anthem play. That said, I also achieved a season-best, and my comeback is progressing well. There are more competitions ahead, so I'm very happy," Chopra told reporters.

Chopra finished second with a best throw of 85.83m. The Olympic champion's final attempt ended in a foul, and he immediately realised it was not a clean throw, but his earlier effort was enough to secure silver in his second Commonwealth Games appearance. Reflecting on his performance, Chopra admitted he is still working his way back to full fitness after injury.

"I can't say fitness is like before. But I'm getting there slowly. There is still time for the Asian Games. I will compete in Diamond League before that. There will be more improvement. Will improve slowly," he said.

Weather Challenges and Future Plans

He also felt the changing weather affected the competition. "The weather was better than yesterday. It was good in the starting but later it became cold and there was wind."

"I also had a one go throw only, I thought it will go further but it didn't fly. I thought I could have pushed myself further. I'm trying to get into my rhythm. I am not able to do that well in these conditions, I like hot weather ... (I'm) Indian blood."