Javelin Star Neeraj Sets Sights On 2nd Commonwealth Games Gold Medal

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra is poised to make a triumphant return to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, aiming to clinch his second gold medal in the highly anticipated men's javelin throw event.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra in action. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign to reclaim the Commonwealth Games javelin title in Glasgow.

Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, previously won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Games but missed the 2022 edition due to injury.

He has undergone rehabilitation and training in Switzerland and is reported to be in 'perfect physical shape'.

The competition will feature a strong field, including reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan.

The men's javelin throw qualification round is on July 30, with the final scheduled for August 1 (IST).

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra will begin his bid to reclaim the Commonwealth Games title when he takes part in the men's javelin throw event at the Scotstoun Stadium on Thursday. Chopra won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast but missed the Birmingham 2022 edition due to an injury. The Olympic medallist now returns to the Games in Glasgow with an eye on securing his second Commonwealth Games title.

Chopra's Preparation and Return

With another round of rehabilitation and training for a month at his training base in Bienne in Switzerland, the 28-year-old two-time Olympic medallist Indian superstar would be looking to repeat his gold-winning performance at 2018 Gold Coast CWG. He reached in Glasgow on Friday from Switzerland. Chopra had won gold in Gold Coast with a throw of 86.47m. He missed the 2022 Games due to an injury.

Key Competitors and Event Schedule

Neeraj will be up against reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan and Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka in a marquee men's javelin clash. Indian athletics head coach Radhakrishnan Nair, who is expecting the 32-member team to better last edition's eight-medal haul, said Chopra is in "perfect physical shape". It will, however, be a tough fight for the gold for Chopra in a star-studded field. The men's javelin throw competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be held in two stages, with the qualification round scheduled for July 30, followed by the medal-deciding final in the early hours of August 1 (IST). The former world champion marked his first competition of the 2026 season after recovering from a back injury, with a fourth-place finish in the Doha Diamond League.