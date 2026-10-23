Home  » Sports » Neeraj Chopra Brings Athletics Kids Cup To Home State

Neeraj Chopra Brings Athletics Kids Cup To Home State

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 23, 2026 15:14 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to inspire young athletes by hosting the UBS Athletics Kids Cup in his home state of Haryana, fostering grassroots sports development and discovering future champions.

Photograph: BCCI

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will join over 350 children to celebrate the UBS Athletics Kids Cup in Sonipat on Saturday.
  • Chopra, now a co-owner of SD Sports India, has brought the grassroots event to his home state of Haryana.
  • He aims to inspire the next generation and build a stronger sporting culture in India through the initiative.
  • The City Final in Sonipat will gather over 350 children from school-level competitions.
  • Around 250,000 children are already participating in Season 3 of the UBS Athletics Kids Cup.

Two-time Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will join over 350 children to celebrate the UBS Athletics Kids Cup in Sonipat on Saturday.

Chopra's Commitment To Grassroots Sports

After two years as its ambassador, Chopra became a co-owner of SD Sports India, the company behind UBS Athletics Kids Cup initiative, earlier this year. He has now brought the grassroots level event to his home state.

 

He will join over 350 children at the Sports University of Haryana in Rai, Sonipat, to celebrate the region's first City Final, according to a release.

The move reflects his continued commitment to creating sporting opportunities for children across the country.

"Haryana will always be special to me because this is where my journey in sport began. I believe every child, regardless of where they come from, deserves the opportunity to play, discover their potential and dream big," said Chopra in the release.

He said through UBS Athletics Kids Cup, he wants to give opportunity to more children, inspire the next generation and build a stronger sporting culture in India.

"The more children we get playing, the greater our chances of discovering future champions who can go on to represent our country on the biggest stages. It is exciting to see this journey take root in my home state."

The City Final will bring together over 350 children following school-level competitions across the region.

Chopra will meet the young participants and present awards to the winners, celebrating their participation and achievements.

Around 250,000 children are already participating in Season 3.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

neeraj choprajavelin throwerathletics kids cupsonipat sportsgrassroots athletics

More From Rediff

Pankaj Advani Is World Billiards Champion Again!

Pankaj Advani Is World Billiards Champion Again!
'Disrespectful': Trump Blasts LeBron James Over Anthem Gestures

'Disrespectful': Trump Blasts LeBron James Over Anthem Gestures
NUSC To Make History In Indian Football League

NUSC To Make History In Indian Football League

Related Stories

Neeraj Chopra's mission to make athletics prime time

Neeraj Chopra's mission to make athletics prime time

Web Stories

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death
8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count

8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count
How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs

How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026