Neeraj Chopra Brings Athletics Kids Cup To Home State

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to inspire young athletes by hosting the UBS Athletics Kids Cup in his home state of Haryana, fostering grassroots sports development and discovering future champions.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will join over 350 children to celebrate the UBS Athletics Kids Cup in Sonipat on Saturday.

Chopra, now a co-owner of SD Sports India, has brought the grassroots event to his home state of Haryana.

He aims to inspire the next generation and build a stronger sporting culture in India through the initiative.

The City Final in Sonipat will gather over 350 children from school-level competitions.

Around 250,000 children are already participating in Season 3 of the UBS Athletics Kids Cup.

Two-time Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will join over 350 children to celebrate the UBS Athletics Kids Cup in Sonipat on Saturday.

Chopra's Commitment To Grassroots Sports

After two years as its ambassador, Chopra became a co-owner of SD Sports India, the company behind UBS Athletics Kids Cup initiative, earlier this year. He has now brought the grassroots level event to his home state.

He will join over 350 children at the Sports University of Haryana in Rai, Sonipat, to celebrate the region's first City Final, according to a release.

The move reflects his continued commitment to creating sporting opportunities for children across the country.

"Haryana will always be special to me because this is where my journey in sport began. I believe every child, regardless of where they come from, deserves the opportunity to play, discover their potential and dream big," said Chopra in the release.

He said through UBS Athletics Kids Cup, he wants to give opportunity to more children, inspire the next generation and build a stronger sporting culture in India.

"The more children we get playing, the greater our chances of discovering future champions who can go on to represent our country on the biggest stages. It is exciting to see this journey take root in my home state."

The City Final will bring together over 350 children following school-level competitions across the region.

Chopra will meet the young participants and present awards to the winners, celebrating their participation and achievements.

Around 250,000 children are already participating in Season 3.