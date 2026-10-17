Neeraj Chopra aims for strong comeback next year, eyes 2028 Olympics

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is determined to make a strong comeback next year after an ankle injury, with his sights firmly set on the 2028 Olympic Games and praising India's emerging javelin talent.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra was sidelined from the Asian Games due to an injury picked up an ankle during training that ended his season. Photograph Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Key Points Neeraj Chopra is actively working towards a strong comeback in 2025 after sustaining an ankle ligament injury that ruled him out for the current season.

Chopra's primary focus is on delivering strong performances leading up to the 2028 Olympic Games.

He praised the performance of young Indian javelin throwers Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav, who secured two medals at the 2026 Asian Games in his absence.

Chopra highlighted the growing depth of javelin talent in India, urging young athletes to remain injury-free and enjoy their sport.

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra said he is working towards making a strong comeback next year after sustaining an injury, with his focus on delivering strong performances ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.

Chopra, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics in men's javelin throw missed the recent 2026 Asian Games in Japan after he suffered an ankle ligament injury during a training session, which also ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Chopra's Comeback Plans

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of 2026 Audi Q3 in Mumbai, Neeraj Chopra said, "There’s still some time for the Olympics; it is going to be held in 2028. As you might know, I sustained an injury, but I am now in the process of making a comeback. My focus now is on staging a strong, solid comeback next year and delivering the kind of performance I’ve been aiming for."

Praise for Young Indian Talent

He also hailed the performances of Indian javelin throwers Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav at the Asian Games 2026, saying their medals in his and Kishore Jena's absence reflected India’s growing depth of young javelin talent. He urged them to stay injury-free and enjoy the sport.

Notably, Yash Vir and Rohit won two medals for India at the Games, with Yash Vir claiming silver and Rohit securing bronze in the men's javelin throw event.

"I think Yashvir and Rohit performed exceptionally well. At the last Asian Games, we secured two medals -- a gold and a silver. This time around, even in the absence of Kishore (Kishore Jena) and me, we still managed to bring home two medals. The emergence of these new, young athletes is a very positive sign for India, showing that we have no shortage of talent. I wish them all the best for the future; I’d also advise them to take good care of themselves, stay injury-free, and simply enjoy their sport," he said.