39 medals! India exceed expectations at CWG 2026

India defied expectations at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, securing a fourth-place finish with 39 medals, driven by unprecedented success in boxing, a historic judo performance, and strong contributions from para athletes.

IMAGE: India's boxers led the medal charge at the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points India secured 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze, finishing fourth at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The success came despite the exclusion of traditional strongholds like wrestling, shooting, badminton, and hockey.

Indian boxers achieved their best-ever Commonwealth Games performance with seven gold medals and ten podium finishes.

Judo delivered a historic showing, emerging as a significant medal-contributing sport for India.

Para athletes continued their impressive trajectory, contributing medals across various disciplines and highlighting the growth of India's para sports programme.

India overcame the absence of several traditional medal-winning sports to surpass expectations at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, signing off fourth with 39 medals on the back of a record-breaking boxing campaign, a historic showing in judo, and another strong performance by its para athletes.

With the Games reduced to just 10 sports, leaving out wrestling, shooting, badminton and hockey, India's chances of a top-five finish looked uncertain before the Games began.

However, the 122-member contingent returned with 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals, underlining the country's growing depth beyond its traditional strengths.

Boxing Leads India's Medal Charge

Boxing led the way. The Indian pugilists produced their best-ever Commonwealth Games campaign, collecting a record seven gold medals and 10 podium finishes overall.

While the women lived up to expectations, the men also delivered consistently to make it India's most successful sport in Glasgow. The performance, however, must be viewed in context.

The absence of several European and Central Asian nations meant the competition was not as deep as at the Olympics or World Championships. Even so, India made full use of the opportunity.

Historic Success For Indian Judo And Para Athletes

IMAGE: Asmita Dey secured India's first-ever judo gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Judo was another major positive. Long considered a fringe medal sport, it produced India's best-ever Commonwealth Games performance. Asmita Dey's gold, won months after losing her father, and Harsh Singh's title, reflected the steady progress the sport has made over the last few years.

Para sport continued its upward trajectory. From powerlifting to athletics, Indian para athletes once again proved that their success at recent Paralympics was no coincidence. The medals across disciplines reflected the growing strength of the country's para sports programme.

Mixed Fortunes In Athletics And Weightlifting

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu won India's only weightlifting gold in Glasgow. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Athletics presented a mixed picture. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, returning from injury, settled for silver and a few other medal hopefuls failed to meet expectations. At the same time, the sport produced some of India's most memorable performances.

Tejaswin Shankar fought back from a knee injury that ended his high jump campaign to win a decathlon medal, Gulveer Singh emerged as India's only double medallist with his distance-running exploits, while Murali Sreeshankar marked his return from a lengthy injury lay-off with another Commonwealth silver.

IMAGE: Murali Sreeshankar celebrates with the tricolour after finishing second in the men's Long Jump final at the Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Weightlifting, one of India's most dependable medal-producing sports, had a quieter Games. After returning with 10 medals, including three golds, in Birmingham four years ago, the lifters managed eight podium finishes but only one gold, won by Mirabai Chanu.

Competing with a reduced squad after quota cuts linked to previous anti-doping sanctions, the team still delivered a respectable haul but fell short of its own high standards.

Widening Medal Base For India's Sporting Future

There were disappointments elsewhere. Lawn bowls could not build on the historic gold and silver won in Birmingham, while cycling and swimming continued to search for the breakthrough performances that have remained elusive.

Athletics, too, will believe it missed opportunities to add to the medal tally. But India's overall performance suggested its medal prospects are no longer tied to just a few established disciplines.

The absence of wrestling and other sports could have significantly reduced the medal haul. Instead, boxing delivered in unprecedented fashion, judo emerged as a genuine medal-winning sport and para athletes continued to strengthen India's position.

Equally significant was the contribution from emerging athletes. With Chopra below his best and weightlifting contributing fewer gold medals than usual, India's overall tally remained healthy because newer faces stepped up across disciplines. That will be the biggest positive for India as it prepares to host the centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.

Glasgow showed that the country's medal base is widening, giving it more avenues for success than ever before.