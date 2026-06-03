How NDTL And SGT University Are Shaping Clean Sport's Future

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has partnered with SGT University through a new Memorandum of Understanding, aiming to significantly boost anti-doping research, scientific education, and the development of clean sport professionals in India.

Key Points The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) and SGT University have signed an MoU to advance anti-doping efforts and scientific research in India.

The partnership will foster joint research, knowledge exchange, and capacity building in analytical testing and anti-doping sciences.

This collaboration aims to develop future professionals committed to promoting clean sport and strengthening scientific education.

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) here has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shree Guru Govind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University which would facilitate joint research initiatives and "shape next generation of professionals to promote clean sport". The university is based in Gurugram. The MoU was signed in the presence of senior officials from both institutions.

Boosting Anti-Doping Research And Education

"The partnership will also facilitate joint research initiatives, knowledge exchange programmes, and capacity-building activities in areas related to analytical testing, anti-doping sciences, forensic analysis, and healthcare diagnostics," stated a press release from the Sports Ministry.

NDTL Director Dr. P L Sahu said the collaboration will advance scientific research and contribute to "strengthening the ecosystem of scientific education and laboratory excellence in the country."

"Partnering with an institution of SGT University's calibre allows us to shape the next generation of scientists, researchers, and healthcare professionals who will champion clean sport. We look forward to a fruitful and impactful collaboration," he stated.