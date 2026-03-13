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Home  » Sports » National Defence Academy to Host Sabhikhi Cup 2026, Emphasising Sportsmanship and Jointmanship

National Defence Academy to Host Sabhikhi Cup 2026, Emphasising Sportsmanship and Jointmanship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 13, 2026 22:11 IST

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The National Defence Academy is set to host the Sabhikhi Cup 2026, a premier sporting event that brings together cadets from India's top military academies to foster athletic excellence, teamwork, and inter-service cooperation.

Photograph: NDA on YouTube

Photograph: NDA on YouTube

Key Points

  • The National Defence Academy (NDA) will host the Sabhikhi Cup 2026, showcasing athletic talent from India's leading military academies.
  • For the first time, female cadets will participate competitively, highlighting the military's commitment to gender equality and inclusivity.
  • The Sabhikhi Cup promotes essential military leadership qualities such as discipline, resilience, teamwork, and decision-making under pressure.
  • Cadets will compete in various sports, including cross-country, football, basketball, hockey, volleyball, and squash, testing their physical and mental endurance.
  • The event fosters sportsmanship, camaraderie, and inter-service cooperation among future military leaders from different academies.

The National Defence Academy (NDA) will host the prestigious Sabhikhi Cup 2026 from March 17 to 21, bringing together 331 male and 98 female cadets from India's premier military training institutions in a showcase of athletic excellence, teamwork and jointmanship, an official said on Friday.

For the first time, the event would witness competitive participation by female cadets reinforcing the commitment of the military towards gender equality and inclusivity, a release said.

 

"Sports have always held a place of great importance in the armed forces. Beyond physical fitness, sport develops qualities that are fundamental to military leadership- discipline, resilience, teamwork and the ability to take quick and sound decisions under pressure," it said.

Participating Academies and Sports Disciplines

This annual sports event is a conglomeration of teams from the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Officers Training Academies (OTA) Chennai, OTA Gaya and National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla.

"The cadets shall complete in various disciplines, including cross-country, football, basketball, hockey, volleyball and squash, testing their physical endurance, skill and competitive spirit. Winners and runner ups will be awarded trophies, medals and certificates. The overall best performing academy will be awarded with the Sabhikhi Cup rolling trophy," the release said.

The Sabhikhi Cup is a cornerstone of the armed forces academies' training calendar, promoting sportsmanship, camaraderie, and the spirit of inter-service cooperation among future military leaders.

It is a matter of honour for NDA to host this event, reaffirming its commitment to fostering excellence in sports and spirit of jointmanship among the future leaders of the armed forces, the release said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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