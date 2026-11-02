Empowering Women Athletes: A National Dialogue

The National Commission for Women and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports are set to host 'Khel Shakti', a crucial national consultation on Tuesday, to empower women athletes and strengthen their safety, welfare, and participation in India's evolving sporting landscape.

Key Points The National Commission for Women and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will host 'Khel Shakti' on Tuesday.

The consultation aims to address challenges faced by women athletes and strengthen their safety, welfare, and participation.

Discussions will cover expanding grassroots participation, ensuring safe sporting environments, and promoting equity and leadership for women in sports.

Key stakeholders, including athletes, Olympians, and sports administrators, will participate in the event.

The initiative seeks to advance discourse from mere participation to sustained involvement and meaningful institutional reforms for women in sports.

The National Commission for Women, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will organise a national consultation on women in sports here on Tuesday to deliberate on challenges faced by women athletes and measures to strengthen their safety, welfare and participation.

The consultation, titled 'Khel Shakti: National Consultation for Women in Sports', will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in the presence of Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse and NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the commission said in a statement on Monday.

Addressing Challenges For Women Athletes

"The consultation aims to bring together key stakeholders from the sporting ecosystem to deliberate on challenges faced by women athletes and identify measures to strengthen institutional mechanisms for their safety, welfare, participation and professional advancement," it said.

The event will bring together athletes, Olympians, sports administrators, coaches, representatives of National Sports Federations, Sports Authority of India, medical professionals, academicians and civil society organisations, among others.

Key Discussion Themes For Sporting Equity

The discussions will focus on three broad themes -- expanding women's participation and strengthening grassroots sports, ensuring safe and supportive sporting environments, and promoting equity, career continuity and women's leadership in sports.

The commission said India's sporting landscape has witnessed a significant transformation, with women athletes emerging as some of the country's most accomplished performers at national and international levels. "However, sustained participation and sporting excellence require an enabling ecosystem that addresses challenges beyond access to sporting opportunities, including nutrition, healthcare, safety, dignity, mental well-being, infrastructure, remuneration, maternity protection and representation in sports governance," it added.

Fostering A Supportive Sporting Ecosystem

Through this initiative, the National Commission for Women said it seeks to advance the discourse from participation to sustained participation, from individual achievements to athlete welfare, and from representation to meaningful institutional reforms.

"The consultation aims to contribute towards building a sporting ecosystem where women can pursue their sporting aspirations with safety, dignity, equal opportunities and institutional support," it added.