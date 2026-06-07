Sanga Maintains Even Par, Leads Indian Golfers In France

Indian golfer Nayanika Sanga showcased consistent performance with her second consecutive even par round, leading the Indian contingent and moving into the top 20 at the Arkea Montauban Ladies Open on the LET Access Series.

Key Points Nayanika Sanga is the leading Indian golfer at the Arkea Montauban Ladies Open, currently T-18 with an even par score.

Sanga achieved her second successive even par round, improving her position from T-21 to T-18.

Saanvi Somu, the other Indian participant, is placed T-27 after carding a 1-over 73 in her second round.

Four players, Genevieve Ling, Sarah Skovgaard Bils, Marine Griffaut, and Lucie Malchirand, share the lead at 6-under par.

Sanga's second round included an early bogey, two birdies, and two bogeys, finishing with an even par card.

Nayanika Sanga played her second successive even par round to be the lead Indian golfer after second of the Arkea Montauban Ladies Open on the LET Access Series here. Starting the day on T-21 at Golf de Montauban, Nayanika played herself into the top 20 with one round left to play. She is now T-18 with an even par score.

Indian Golfers' Performance At Montauban Ladies Open

Saanvi Somu (72-73) is the other Indian player in the field. She carded 1-over 73 to drop six places and find herself in T-27. Saanvi has a total score of 1-over par after two rounds. She made two bogeys and one birdie in her second round.

Genevieve Ling, Sarah Skovgaard Bils, Marine Griffaut and Lucie Malchirand shared the lead heading into the final round with a score of 6-under par.

Nayanika Sanga had an early bogey on her second round on the second hole before she recovered the shot with birdie on the seventh hole. On the back nine she had an early birdie on the 12th hole followed by a bogey on the 13th hole. Despite a bogey on the 16th hole she ended her day with an even par card with the help of a late birdie on the 18th hole.