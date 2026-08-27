India's Women's Hockey Team Clinch Fifth Spot At World Cup

The Indian women's hockey team achieved a commendable fifth-place finish at the FIH World Cup, triumphing over Germany 3-1 with a stellar performance led by Navneet Kaur's brace.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Indian women's hockey team secured fifth place at the FIH World Cup.

India defeated Germany 3-1 in a classification match.

Navneet Kaur scored a crucial brace for India.

Ishika also contributed with a field goal for the Indian team.

The victory ensured a creditable finish for India in the tournament.

Navneet Kaur scored a brace as the Indian women's hockey team defeated Germany 3-1 in a classification match to finish a creditable fifth at the FIH World Cup in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, on Thursday.

After a barren first half, India scored two goals in the third quarter. Ishika gave India the lead in the 43rd minute through a field goal before Navneet converted a penalty corner in the 44th minute.

Navneet scored her second goal of the day in the 47th minute, this time from a field effort. Lynn Krings pulled one back for Germany through a field goal in the 59th minute.