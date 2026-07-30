Navneet-Dinesh Pair Maintain Perfect Record In Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls

India's men's lawn bowls pair of Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar continued their impressive performance at the Commonwealth Games, securing a vital third consecutive win against Botswana in a thrilling tie-break.

IMAGE: The pair of Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar registered their third consecutive victory in men's lawn bowls at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points The Indian men's lawn bowls pair of Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar achieved their third consecutive victory at the Commonwealth Games.

The duo defeated Botswana in a tense tie-break after Botswana forced a comeback in the second set.

Navneet and Dinesh displayed excellent coordination and composure, especially under pressure in the decider.

The victory maintains their perfect record and significantly enhances their prospects of reaching the knock-out stage.

India is well-positioned in Section B with crucial group fixtures remaining in the event.

The Indian men's lawn bowls pair of Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar extended their unbeaten run at the Commonwealth Games, registering a third successive victory after edging Botswana in a tense tie-break in Round 3, Match 2 of Section B here on Thursday.

The Indian duo looked set for another comfortable win after claiming the opening set 9-2, but Botswana mounted a spirited comeback to take the second set 4-3 and force the match into a tie-break.

India's Dominant Start

Navneet and Dinesh, however, held their nerve in the decider to seal the contest and maintain their perfect record in the competition.

Playing as 'lead' and 'skip' respectively, Navneet and Dinesh displayed excellent coordination and precision in the opening set. Botswana's Kaizer Geche and Charles Diteko struggled to find consistency with the jack, while the Indians repeatedly produced accurate deliveries to build an early advantage.

India opened the scoring with a single point in the first end before taking complete control of the contest. They raced to a commanding 6-0 lead after the second end and continued to dominate proceedings, comfortably closing out the first set 9-2.

Botswana's Comeback And India's Resilience

The second set initially appeared to follow a similar script. India moved into a 3-1 lead by the end of the fourth end and seemed on course for another straightforward victory. However, Botswana produced a remarkable turnaround in the fifth end, collecting four shots to snatch the set 4-3 and level the match at one set apiece.

With the momentum briefly shifting in Botswana's favour, the Indian pair responded impressively in the tie-break, producing composed and accurate bowls under pressure to emerge victorious and keep their unbeaten record.

The victory gave Navneet and Dinesh three wins from three matches, significantly boosting their chances of advancing to the knockout stage. India are placed in Section B alongside England, Namibia, Falkland Islands, Cook Islands and Botswana, and remain well positioned with the crucial group fixtures still to come.