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Naveen Rathi And Ayesha Gupta Crowned Champions At NCR Cup Junior And Amateur Golf Tournament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 17, 2026 18:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Defending champion Naveen Rathi and Ayesha Gupta clinched top honours in the marquee Category A events at the 25th NCR Cup Junior and Amateur Golf tournament, highlighting the growing talent in Indian golf.

Key Points

  • Naveen Rathi successfully defended his Category A boys' title at the NCR Cup Junior and Amateur Golf tournament.
  • Ayesha Gupta secured the Category A girls' crown with a strong final-round performance.
  • The 25th NCR Cup, organised by the Delhi Golf Society, attracted over 160 junior and amateur golfers.
  • Emerging talents like Arush and Unnati Singh also claimed victories in younger categories.
  • The tournament showcased promising golf talent across various age groups in India.

Defending champion Naveen Rathi and Ayesha Gupta emerged victorious in the marquee Category A events as the NCR Cup Junior and Amateur Golf tournament concluded at the Classic Golf & Country Club here on Friday. Organised by the Delhi Golf Society (DGS), the 25th edition of the tournament attracted more than 160 junior and amateur golfers from across the country.

Rathi (74) successfully defended the Category A boys' title with a three-round total of one-under 215, while Ayesha clinched the girls' crown after carding a final-round 73 for an aggregate of 221 (+5). In the amateur section, Raunik won the men's title with 223 (+7), while Diya Brar defeated Preitisha Gill in a playoff to lift the women's trophy.

 

Emerging Talent Shines in Junior Categories

The younger categories also produced impressive performances. Arush stole the limelight in the Category C boys' event with a stunning five-under 67 in the final round to overturn the deficit and win with a two-day total of 141 (-3). Unnati Singh claimed the Category C girls' title at five-under 139, while Vedaansh Jain and Aarya Ganguly emerged champions in the Category D boys' and girls' divisions respectively. In the Under-8 Category E competition, Zowra Veer Sikand and Manasvi Rathor secured the boys' and girls' titles.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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