Puligilla And Sherif Continue Podium Streak In WRC Rally Del Paraguay

Indian rally sensations Naveen Puligilla and Musa Sherif have once again made history, securing their third consecutive podium finish at the prestigious FIA World Rally Championship's Rally del Paraguay.

Key Points Indian rally duo Naveen Puligilla and Musa Sherif achieved their third consecutive podium finish.

They secured third place at the Rally del Paraguay, an FIA World Rally Championship event.

The pair previously finished second at Rally Saudi Arabia and third at Safari Rally Kenya.

Puligilla and Sherif drove a Ford Fiesta Rally3, clocking 5 hours, 10 minutes, and 54.9 seconds.

Their next competition will be Rally Chile from September 10-13.

Indian rally pair of Naveen Puligilla and Musa Sherif recorded a third consecutive podium finish to take the third spot in the Rally del Paraguay, the 11th round of the FIA World Rally Championship here.

Puligilla and Sherif had earlier finished second at Rally Saudi Arabia in November 2025 to become the first Indians to secure a WRC class podium. They had finished third at Safari Rally Kenya last month.

Puligilla from Hyderabad and Kasaragod's Sherif clocked five hours, 10 minutes and 54.9 seconds driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3.

The pair will now compete in Rally Chile from September 10-13.