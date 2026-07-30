Political Row Erupts Over Indian Hockey Team's New Saffron Jersey

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has voiced strong disapproval over the Indian hockey team's controversial decision to switch its iconic blue jersey to saffron, sparking a political debate ahead of the FIH World Cup.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expressed "anguish" over the Indian hockey team's jersey changing from traditional blue to saffron.

The change comes ahead of the FIH World Cup, with Hockey India stating saffron symbolises courage, sacrifice, and new beginnings.

Patnaik, whose state previously sponsored the team, called the move "petty politics" and an attempt to erase India's sporting legacy.

He alleged the change was made under pressure from the BJP government in Odisha, politicising a national game.

Patnaik emphasised the blue jersey's iconic status, comparing it to Argentina's stripes and Brazil's yellow, as a symbol of national pride.

BJD president and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday expressed "anguish" over the change of colour of the Indian hockey team's jersey to saffron from traditional blue. The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will be seen in saffron jerseys instead of their traditional blue kits at next month's FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. The Odisha government became the sponsor of the Indian hockey team about a decade ago when Patnaik was the chief minister of the state.

Naveen Patnaik's Strong Reaction

"I am deeply anguished to know that the legendary colour of the Indian hockey team's jersey has been changed to saffron," Patnaik said in a long post on X after Hockey India unveiled the new jersey on its social media pages. Unveiling the new jersey on its social media pages, Hockey India said the design and colour of the jersey is meant to "tell a story" and carry "India's pride". HI said saffron symbolises courage, sacrifice and victory. "Inspired by the Indian national flag and the rising sun, it reflects new beginnings," HI stated.

The Significance of the Blue Jersey

While expressing concern over the change, Patnaik said, "The iconic shade of blue of the Indian hockey team is not just a colour. It is an emotion associated with the nation's sporting heritage. For decades, this colour united us in hope, in victory, in defeat and in the pursuit of sporting excellence." Expressing his emotions associated with hockey, Patnaik, who was a school hockey team goalkeeper, said, "We have cried, laughed, celebrated and stood proudly with our men and women in blue. Wearing the blue jersey, our teams have won Olympic medals with the national anthem playing on the world stage." "#Blue is derived from the blue chakra in our national flag. It is a symbol of our national pride and identity. The colour blue belongs to every Indian," he said.

Allegations of Political Interference

Patnaik recalled that when the national hockey teams were struggling for sponsors, Odisha created history by being the first and only state to support the national teams and the beloved game. "Every Odia across the globe was proud of the state's gift to national hockey. After 41 long years, our men's team won an Olympic medal. Just because the government changed in Odisha, it should not change our national team colours. This is petty politics of the worst kind," Patnaik said. Highlighting the blue jersey, he said, "Our blue jersey is to us what the iconic stripes are to Argentina, and the yellow jersey is to Brazil. It is etched in our collective memory. Any change in this colour is a crass attempt to erase our priceless sporting legacy. National symbols are meant to unite us, not divide."

Patnaik claimed that he was given to understand that this step was taken under pressure from the BJP government in Odisha. "Those in authority may deny it, but the fact is that for the last two years, everybody in Odisha has seen the obsession of this government with changing colours of buildings, buses and even bridges," he noted. The BJD president alleged that it is the only work that is happening under the BJP government in Odisha today. "But now the same government has changed the colours of our national team. I strongly condemn this attempt by BJP Odisha to politicise a national game like hockey. It has deeply hurt the sentiments of lakhs of sports lovers across the country and the pride with which Odisha has supported the national hockey," Patnaik said.