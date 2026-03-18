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Home  » Sports » Naveen Puligilla and Musa Sherif Achieve WRC3 Podium at Safari Rally Kenya

Naveen Puligilla and Musa Sherif Achieve WRC3 Podium at Safari Rally Kenya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 15:30 IST

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Indian rally driver Naveen Puligilla, along with co-driver Musa Sherif, achieved a remarkable podium finish in the WRC3 category at the gruelling Safari Rally Kenya, showcasing their skill and resilience in challenging conditions.

Photograph: FIA African Rally Championship/Instagram

Photograph: FIA African Rally Championship/Instagram

Key Points

  • Naveen Puligilla and Musa Sherif secured a podium finish in the WRC3 category at the challenging Safari Rally Kenya.
  • The Indian duo finished third in WRC3 and second in the African ARC3 class, showcasing their skill in extreme rally conditions.
  • Naveen Puligilla's recent success builds on his previous WRC3 podium at Rally Saudi Arabia, demonstrating consistency in global rallying.
  • Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3, Naveen displayed composure across 20 special stages, covering 338.34 kilometres of tough terrain.
  • The team emphasised the importance of teamwork, discipline, and precision in navigating the unpredictable conditions of the Safari Rally.

Hyderabad-based rally driver Naveen Puligilla, along with seasoned co-driver Musa Sherif secured a podium finish in the WRC3 category at the Safari Rally Kenya 2026, the third round of the FIA World Rally Championship in Naivasha.

Competing in one of the toughest rallies in the world, the Indian duo finished third in WRC3 class, and second in the African ARC3 class.

 

They clocked a total time of 5 hours, 22 minutes, 17.9 seconds to be placed 24th overall in the common field where higher-class cars also competed.

Their effort came against extreme conditions, including punishing rocky terrain, deep ruts, unpredictable weather that tested both machine and driver to the limit.

Building on his earlier WRC3 class podium at Rally Saudi Arabia in 2025, Naveen has now demonstrated consistency at the highest level of global rallying.

Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 prepared by Africa Eco Sports Nairobi, Naveen, who recently became the INRC 3T Indian champion for 2025, displayed remarkable composure across the 20 special stages spread over 338.34 kilometres.

Reactions to the Win

"To stand on the WRC3 podium at Safari Rally is incredibly special," Naveen said.

"This rally demands respect. It's not just about speed but survival, discipline, and teamwork."

"Representing India and Hyderabad on this stage makes it even more meaningful. This result is a reward for the entire team's effort."

Co-driver Musa said precision and experience were key to navigating the rally's unpredictability, even during changing weather threats.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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