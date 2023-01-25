News
Nations League SF: It's Netherlands v Croatia, Italy v Spain

January 25, 2023 18:17 IST
IMAGE: Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman poses with former Dutch player Wesley Sneijder during the UEFA Nations League semi-finals draw, in Nyon, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

World Cup bronze medallists Croatia were drawn against hosts the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-finals in June while Italy and Spain will reprise their rivalry in the competition in the other semi.

The four countries were winners of their respective League A groups last year and compete in the mini-tournament in mid-year to decide the 2022-23 title.

 

Wednesday's draw, conducted at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland, has the Dutch hosting the Croats, fresh from reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, in Rotterdam on June 14 with Italy and Spain clashing in Enschede the next day.

The winners advance to the final in Rotterdam on June 18, with the third-place playoff earlier the same day in Enschede.

Spain were runners-up to France in the last edition in 2021, first eliminating hosts Italy in their semi-final with a Ferran Torres double in a 2-1 victory in Milan.

Italy and the Netherlands also return for a second appearance at the finals while this is Croatia’s first time.

The Italians were third in 2021 while the Dutch runners-up in the inaugural event in Portugal in 2019.

The Nations League is a biennial competition contested by all European countries, who are divided into a four tier league structure. It has effectively replaced friendly matches previously played on dates on the international match calendar.

Semi-finals draw:

June 14: Netherlands v Croatia, Rotterdam

June 15: Spain v Italy, Enschede

Third place play-off

June 18: in Enschede

Final

June 18: in Rotterdam

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

