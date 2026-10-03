Zidane's France held by Italy; Belgium whip Turkey

Zinedine Zidane's perfect start as France manager concluded with a 1-1 draw against Italy in a thrilling UEFA Nations League encounter, as Michael Olise's opener was cancelled out by Alessandro Bastoni's equaliser.

IMAGE: Alessandro Bastoni celebrates with teammates after drawing Italy level in the Nations League Group A1 match against France, at Stade de France, Saint Denis. Photograph: Catherine Steenkeste/Reuters

Key Points Zinedine Zidane's France drew 1-1 with Italy in a UEFA Nations League Group A1 match.

Michael Olise scored for France, while Alessandro Bastoni netted the equaliser for Italy.

France played the final minutes with 10 men after Dayot Upamecano received a second yellow card.

In the same group, Belgium defeated Turkey 3-0, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring a double and Romelu Lukaku adding another.

France currently leads Group A1 with seven points, followed by Belgium with six, Italy with four, and Turkey yet to score.

IMAGE: Michael Olise celebrates putting France ahead in the match. Photograph: Catherine Steenkeste/Reuters

Zinedine Zidane's perfect start to life as France manager came to an end when his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Italy in their Nations League meeting at the Stade de France on Friday, where the hosts went down to 10 men in the closing minutes.

France had won 1-0 away to both Turkey and Belgium in Zidane's first two games, but after Michael Olise put the French ahead 10 minutes after the break, Alessandro Bastoni levelled for Italy.

Zidane's first home game in charge came against the same opposition he had faced in his final international match as a player.

That 2006 World Cup final, which Italy won on penalties, will forever be remembered for Zidane's headbutt to the chest of Marco Materazzi which led to his red card in extra-time.

France And Italy Battle It Out

IMAGE: France coach Zinedine Zidane reacts on the sideline after a missed chance. Photograph: Catherine Steenkeste/Reuters

France dominated possession early on, pinning the visitors back in their own half, but the first chance fell to Italy when Moise Kean failed to find the net from inside the six-yard box, firing straight at keeper Mike Maignan.

For all France's slick passing and attacking play, Olise's deflected cross clipping the crossbar was the closest they came to scoring in the opening half and before the break Italy created more danger, with Davide Frattesi's goalbound shot taking a touch off a French player and going out for a corner.

France finally put Gianluigi Donnarumma under pressure shortly after the interval. The Italian keeper parried away Desire Doue's shot from distance and recovered in time to block Ousmane Dembele's follow-up effort from point-blank range.

IMAGE: Kevin De Bruyne scores Belgium's first goal during the Nations League Group A1 match against Turkey, at Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liege, Belgium, on Friday. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Donnarumma was back in action moments later, diving to deny Olise's curling strike as France came out for the second half all guns blazing and they found the opener from a free kick move.

Rayan Cherki tapped the ball to Olise who curled an unstoppable shot in off the bar but France failed to put Italy away and a defensive lapse allowed the visitors in for a 68th minute equaliser.

France attempted to play the ball out from the back but Lucas Da Cunha failed to control a pass and Bastoni pounced and drove forward before firing past Maignan.

Eduardo Camavinga forced Donnarumma into a flying save late on before Dayot Upamecano received a second yellow card to leave France down to 10 men for the final five minutes.

Belgium's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with Youri Tielemans after scoring Belgium's opening goal. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Belgium beat Turkey 3-0 in the other Group A1 game, with Kevin De Bruyne putting the hosts ahead in the 10th minute after a one-two with Dodi Lukebakio.

Lukebakio twice hit the post before De Bruyne scored again on the hour mark from the edge of the box.

IMAGE: Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring Belgium's third goal. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to replace Lukebakio and wrapped up the win 14 minutes from time with his 94th international goal.

France lead the group on seven points, one ahead of Belgium. Italy are on four points with Turkey yet to get off the mark.

In Friday's other matches, Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Poland earned their first victory in Group B4, overcoming ten-man Romania 6-0.

Edin Džeko made his 152nd and final appearance for Bosnia and Herzegovina in their 1-1 draw against Sweden, who still head Group B4 by two points.

Ciaron Brown and Isaac Price struck in the opening 22 minutes, the former adding a third, as Northern Ireland beat Ukraine 3-0 to open up a three-point lead at the Group B2 summit.

Montenegro are five points clear of the pack in Group C2 after maintaining their 100 percent record with a 2-1 triumph in Latvia.