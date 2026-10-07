Spain, England romp into Nations League quarter-finals

World champions Spain and England secured places in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals with crucial victories after standout performances from Mikel Merino and Harry Kane.

IMAGE: Mikel Merino celebrates scoring Spain's second goal with Pau Cubarsi during the Nations League A3 match against Croatia, at Stadion Poljud, Split, on Tuesday. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

Key Points Spain secured a UEFA Nations League quarter-final berth by defeating Croatia 2-1, extending their impressive 42-match unbeaten run.

Mikel Merino was the hero for Spain, scoring both goals to complete their comeback victory against Croatia.

England also advanced to the Nations League knock-out rounds with a dominant 3-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Harry Kane marked his 125th national appearance by scoring two goals and assisting another for England, equalling Peter Shilton's record.

Other League B1 matches saw Slovenia triumph over Scotland and Switzerland secure a win against North Macedonia.

IMAGE: Spain's Lamine Yamal is challenged by Croatia's Ivan Perisic as he essays a shot at goal. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

World champions Spain recovered to beat Croatia 2-1 on Tuesday, with Mikel Merino scoring twice to extend their unbeaten run to 42 matches and seal a place in the Nations League quarter-finals on the final night of the fourth round of group-stage action.

England eased to a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic in the other League A3 match, with captain Harry Kane scoring twice and setting up the third on the night he equalled Peter Shilton's national appearance record with his 125th cap.

Spain top the group with 12 points, while England, who all but clinched a quarter-final spot, have nine, and Croatia are on three. The Czechs are still without a point.

IMAGE: Ivan Perisic, No. 14, is shown a second yellow card before being shown a red by referee Erik Lambrechts. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

Three days after Croatia were trounced 7-0 by visitors England, they threatened a major upset against Spain in Split when Ivan Perisic sent a well-placed header into the bottom-left corner in the 17th minute to give them the lead.

But Merino equalised in the 61st to help preserve his nation's undefeated streak stretching back to March 2024 when he found space in the middle of the box before firing a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Croatia were reduced to 10 men when Perisic was sent off for a second yellow card in the 79th minute and Merino completed Spain's comeback 10 minutes later with another left-footed finish into the corner of the net.

Kane's Record-Equalling Performance For England

IMAGE: Harry Kane scores England's second goal during the Nations League Group A3 match against the Czech Republic, at Wembley Stadium, London. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

At Wembley, England went ahead after 27 minutes through a Vladimir Coufal own goal, with Kane providing the cross.

Kane then marked his historic night with a pair of goals, striking just before the break when Elliot Anderson launched a long ball to Morgan Rogers, whose first-time cross from the right found the 33-year-old in the box for a clinical finish.

Kane completed his double in the 57th when he rose to head Lewis Hall's corner home from the back post to bag his 91st goal for England.

Nations League Group Stage Overview

IMAGE: Harry Kane watches his header go past the Czech Republic's Lukas Hornicek for England's third goal. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Elsewhere, Slovenia beat Scotland 2-1 with Aljosa Matko and Danijel Sturm scoring in the second half to cancel out Ryan Christie's 31st minute opener in League B1.

Switzerland's Fabian Rieder, Johan Manzambi and Dan Ndoye scored in a 3-0 win over North Macedonia in the other game in that group. The Swiss have 12 points ahead of Slovenia on seven, Scotland with four and North Macedonia on none.

The final two rounds of the group stage will be played in the November international break.

The eight teams finishing in the top two of the four League A groups will play in the knock-out rounds beginning in March.