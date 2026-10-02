Nations League: Germany post first win under Klopp; Ronaldo-less Portugal beat Denmark

European football saw significant action in the Nations League, with Juergen Klopp's Germany securing their first win, Portugal continuing their dominant run, and the Netherlands staging a dramatic comeback.

IMAGE: Tom Bischof scores Germany's first goal during the UEFA Nations League Group A2 match against Serbia, at Allianz Arena, Munich, on Thursday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points Juergen Klopp's Germany achieved their inaugural victory, defeating Serbia 2-0 in the Nations League.

Portugal maintained a perfect record in Group A4 with a 4-2 win over Denmark, even without Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Netherlands mounted a late comeback, drawing 2-2 with Greece after being two goals down.

Wales secured their first points of the campaign by beating 10-man Norway 2-1.

Ireland drew 2-2 with Austria in a match briefly interrupted by protests, with their next 'home' game against Israel to be played in neutral Serbia.

IMAGE: Tom Bischof celebrates putting Germany ahead in the match. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Germany registered a first win under new coach Juergen Klopp on Thursday in the Nations League, defeating Serbia 2-0, while Portugal shrugged off the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo in Denmark and the Netherlands came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Greece.

Klopp selected a completely new starting eleven from the side that lost to Greece last time out, handing debuts to goalkeeper Jonas Urbig and winger Derry Scherhant.

Germany attacked the Serbia goal in waves but it took until the 39th minute to take the lead as Florian Wirtz picked out Tom Bischof to score his first senior national team goal in his second cap.

After Nick Woltemade missed a sitter at the back post, Wirtz scored the second just past the hour-mark with a neat finish from the edge of the box.

IMAGE: Florian Wirtz scores Germany's second goal. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

There will be relief for Klopp to get a win at the third attempt on his return to coaching, and his side were full value for their victory.

Greece were close to making it three wins from three but conceded a late equaliser at home to the Netherlands.

Fotis Ioannidis and Georgios Masouras scored first-half goals for the home side, before Virgil van Dijk halved the deficit just before the hour-mark.

The visitors kept pushing for the goal and it arrived a minute from the end via Tijjani Reijnders.

Portugal Made To Sweat By Netherlands

with Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Ramos during the Nations League Group A4 match against Denmark, at Parken, Copenhagen. Photograph: Sebastian Elias Uth/Reuters

Portugal, playing their first game since Ronaldo walked out on the squad, putting his international future into doubt, were made to work for their 4-2 win in Denmark as they top A4 with a perfect nine points from their three games.

The visitors scored twice in the first half through Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Ramos, but on each occasion the Danes found an equaliser as Mikkel Damsgaard and Rasmus Hojlund netted for the hosts.

But Portugal would not be denied and Vitinha grabbed a 67th-minute goal and Joao Felix a late fourth to give Jorge Jesus’ side a six-point lead in the table after what has been a difficult few days.

Dan James and Neco Williams scored for Wales as they beat 10-man Norway 2-1 to earn their first points of the campaign.

Protests Mar Ireland Match

IMAGE: A man wearing a balaclava during a 'Stop The Game' protest before the Nations League Group B3 match between Republic of Ireland and Austria, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: Cathal Mcnaughton/Reuters

In League B, the clash between Ireland and Austria in Dublin was stopped briefly when tennis balls were thrown onto the pitch in protest at the Irish side playing Israel in their previous fixture.

Play soon resumed and Ireland were held to a 2-2 draw as a pair of goals from Troy Parrott was not enough for the win.

Ireland's next game is a 'home' clash against Israel that will be played behind closed doors in neutral Serbia.