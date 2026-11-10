Nations League: 'Kylian Mbappe in good spirits after difficult spell'

France captain Kylian Mbappe is back with the national squad and focused on upcoming Nations League fixtures, with teammate Ibrahima Konate affirming his crucial role despite recent injury, Ballon d'Or disappointment, and a controversy involving comments on Mao Zedong.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe has returned to the France squad after missing their last three matches through injury, having failed to win the Ballon d'Or award and attracting criticism in China over his comments relating to Mao Zedong. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Key Points Kylian Mbappe has returned to the France squad after missing three matches due to injury.

Mbappe is in a "very good frame of mind" and is considered "absolutely vital" for France, according to teammate Ibrahima Konate.

He finished second to Harry Kane in the Ballon d'Or voting and faced criticism in China for comments related to Mao Zedong.

The controversy in China led to brands ending partnerships and Spanish league matches being dropped from state broadcaster CCTV.

France captain Kylian Mbappe had put a difficult period behind him and is focused on helping his team ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Turkey, defender Ibrahima Konate said.

Mbappe's Return and Mindset

Mbappe has returned to the France squad after missing their last three matches through injury, having failed to win the Ballon d'Or award and attracting criticism in China over his comments relating to Mao Zedong, modern China's founding leader.

"He's in a very good frame of mind; you can see that from his recent matches," Konate told reporters.

"He's been decisive. He's absolutely vital for us in Madrid."

Recent Setbacks and Response

The 27-year-old Real Madrid forward finished second to England captain Harry Kane in the Ballon d'Or voting.

He also had to apologise for remarks made during an interview in which he referred to an online meme depicting his face on an image of Mao.

The episode sparked backlash in China, prompting several brands to end commercial partnerships with Mbappe, while Spanish league matches were dropped from state broadcaster CCTV's schedule.

Konate, also Mbappe's club teammate at Real Madrid, said the World Cup winner had responded in typical fashion.

"He's a competitor, so of course not winning the Ballon d'Or when he thought he had a chance is difficult," Konate said. "But the next day he was fully focused in training."