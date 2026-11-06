Jobe Bellingham gets maiden England call-up, Cole Palmer omitted

Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of England star Jude Bellingham, has earned his first senior England call-up for the upcoming Nations League fixtures, while Chelsea's Cole Palmer was notably left out of the squad.

IMAGE: Jobe Bellingham was rewarded for his impressive form with Borussia Dortmund and England's under-21 side with a maiden senior call-up. Photograph: Kind courtesy England/X

Key Points Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Jude Bellingham, has earned his first senior England call-up.

Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer was omitted from the squad for the Nations League matches.

Palmer's omission follows a series of injury-enforced absences and manager Thomas Tuchel's concerns about his availability.

Palmer has contributed five goals and three assists for Chelsea this season despite his injury issues.

England will face Croatia at Wembley and then travel to Madrid to play Spain in the Nations League.

Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer was left out of the England squad for this month's Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain, while Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham earned his first senior call-up, the Football Association said on Friday.

Palmer's Omission Explained

Palmer's omission comes two months after the Chelsea player withdrew from England's September camp with a muscle injury, prompting manager Thomas Tuchel to question the 24-year-old's availability after a series of injury-enforced absences. "It's another missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities," Tuchel said at the time. "I don't blame him for it, it's just a fact. He misses way too many camps with injuries."

Palmer has scored five goals and provided three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions this season for Chelsea.

Bellingham's Rise and England's Fixtures

Meanwhile, Bellingham, the younger brother of England midfielder Jude Bellingham, was rewarded for his impressive form with Borussia Dortmund and England's under-21 side with a maiden senior call-up. Fulham's attacking midfielder Josh King was also included after previously joining England's pre-World Cup training camp in Florida during the summer.

England are second in Group C and host Croatia at Wembley before travelling to Madrid to face Spain later this month.