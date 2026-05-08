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Home  » Sports » 'Stop the Game': Irish footballers, celebrities demand Israel boycott

'Stop the Game': Irish footballers, celebrities demand Israel boycott

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May 08, 2026 23:53 IST

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Irish footballers, celebrities and campaigners have urged the FAI to boycott UEFA Nations League matches against Israel, citing the Gaza conflict and alleged breaches of FIFA and UEFA statutes.

Irish politician Lynn Boylan with fellow supporters against the match between Israel and Ireland. An Irish Football Supporters Partnership poll found 76% opposed the match taking place. 

IMAGE: Irish politician Lynn Boylan (centre) with fellow supporters against the match between Israel and Ireland. An Irish Football Supporters Partnership poll found 76% opposed the match taking place. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lynn Boylan/X

Key Points

  • Irish footballers and celebrities have urged the Republic of Ireland to boycott UEFA Nations League matches against Israel.
  • Campaign group Irish Sport for Palestine sent an open letter to the FAI titled “Stop the Game”.
  • The letter accuses Israel of breaching UEFA and FIFA statutes and cites the war in Gaza.
  • Former Ireland coach Brian Kerr and ex-women’s player Louise Quinn signed the letter.
 

Leading Irish footballers have joined with celebrities in a campaign urging the Republic of Ireland to boycott a UEFA Nations League match against Israel later this year.

An open letter sent to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) from campaign group Irish Sport for Palestine accuses Israel of engaging in "genocide" in the war in Gaza and of breaching UEFA and FIFA statutes by allowing teams to play on occupied Palestinian land.

In November 2025, 93% of FAI members voted for its leadership to press UEFA to suspend Israel under those statutes, a mandate campaigners say the Irish governing body should 'respect and represent'.

Israel has denied that its forces have committed genocide during the war in Gaza.

Reuters has contacted the FAI and the Israel Football Association (IFA) for comment.

The letter, entitled "Stop the Game", was signed by League of Ireland players, former men's coach Brian Kerr and twice women's player of the year Louise Quinn.

Irish rock band Fontaines D.C., hip-hop trio Kneecap and singer-songwriter Christy Moore were among the other signatories along with Oscar-nominated actor Stephen Rea.

Lynn Boylan, an Irish Sinn Féin politician supported the boycott and wrote on X: "Ireland shouldn’t play Israel in the nations league - it’s as simple as that. Today I launched a scarf designed by artist Nimhur so that football fans from all clubs can send a clear message to the @FAIreland - the match must not go ahead. #BoycottIsrael #StopTheGame."

Ireland are set to host Israel at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on October 4, while a September 27 fixture designated as an Israeli home match is expected to be staged at a neutral venue.

The letter includes a statement from Shamrock Rovers captain and Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland chair Roberto Lopes.

"We can't ignore the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine; the sheer loss of life there has to take precedence over any sporting consideration," said Dublin-born Lopes, who is set to play at the World Cup for Cape Verde in June.

"Ireland has an opportunity here to lead and do what others won't."

Ireland PM says the UEFA Nations League match should go ahead

Israel have played in UEFA competitions since the early 1980s after being excluded from Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions in the 1970s when several countries refused to play against them.

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin said the two matches against Israel should go ahead.

"We have been critics and have opposed very strongly Israeli government policy within Gaza in particular. We condemned the Hamas attack on Israel which was absolutely horrific," the Taoiseach told the Irish Times.

"I think sport is an area that can be challenging when it crosses into the realm of politics."

In February, FAI Chief Executive David Courell said the national team had no choice but to fulfil its obligations or risk harming the long-term sporting interests of Irish football, including potential disqualification from future competitions.

A poll by the Irish Football Supporters Partnership found 76% of respondents opposed the fixture being played.

Source: REUTERS
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