Nations League: Greece stun Germany; Netherlands, Portugal win

Greece stunned Germany 1-0 in the Nations League, marking a challenging start for new coach Juergen Klopp, while defending champions Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, edged past hosts Norway 2-1.

IMAGE: Dimitrios Kourbelis finds the net for Greece in the Nations League Group A2 match against Germany, at WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany, on Sunday. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Key Points Greece secured a historic 1-0 victory over Germany in the Nations League Group A2, marking their first-ever win in 11 matches against the Germans.

Dimitris Kourbelis scored the winning goal in the 74th minute, propelling Greece to the top of their group with six points.

New Germany coach Juergen Klopp faced a challenging home debut, with his team suffering a defeat after a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.

In other Nations League matches, the Netherlands beat Serbia 2-1, Portugal defeated Norway 2-1, Denmark overcame Wales 2-0, and Ireland won 3-0 against Israel.

IMAGE: Dimitrios Kourbelis celebrates scoring with his Greece teammates. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Greece scored a 74th-minute goal through Dimitris Kourbelis to stun hosts Germany 1-0 in their Nations League Group A2 on Sunday to top the group and spoil coach Juergen Klopp's home debut on the German bench.

It was the first ever victory for the Greeks in 11 matches against the Germans, and they now lead their group on six points from two matches. Germany are on one point.

The hosts were in control for most of the game and had close to 80% possession in the first half alone but they were ultimately punished for sloppy defending, especially in the second half, which gave the Greeks space to attack.

Klopp's Challenging Start With Germany

IMAGE: Joao Felix celebrates with Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Ramos after putting Portugal ahead in the Nations League Group A4 match against Norway, at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway, on Sunday. Photograph: Cornelius Poppe/NTB/Reuters

Klopp, who took over in July after Germany's early World Cup exit, has now failed to win either of his two matches in charge following a 1-1 draw against the Dutch in Amsterdam on Thursday.

"I could have lived with us not winning but you cannot lose such a game," Klopp said. "We have been together for a week now, all mixed together, and that needs time.

"The result is not cool but it is absolutely part of the process," he said. Germany next play Serbia on Thursday before travelling to Greece three days later.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland celebrates with Fredrik Aursnes after drawing Norway level. Photograph: Lise Aserud/NTB/Reuters

Despite enjoying a dominant first half it was only after they upped their tempo and started pressing higher that Germany carved out scoring chances.

Felix Nmecha fired wide in the 54th, a minute after Greece keeper Konstantinos Tzolakis had palmed a Joshua Kimmich free kick over the bar.

IMAGE: Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring Portugal's second goal with Ruben Dias, Francisco Conceicao and Joao Neves. Photograph: Cornelius Poppe/NTB/Reuters

The Greeks, however, almost scored in the 66th after Kimmich lost possession in his own half but substitute Fotis Ioannidis fired just wide of the post.

They did better in the 74th with Kourbelis's deflected low drive that gave them the win to make it two victories in a row after their last-gasp 2-1 win over Serbia on Thursday.

Other Nations League Results

IMAGE: Mexx Meerdink scores the Netherlands' second goal in the Nations League Group A2 match against Serbia, at Stadion Rajko Mitic, Belgrade. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

In the same group, Netherlands earned a 2-1 victory over Serbia thanks to Mexx Meerdink's double strike on his second appearance for his country.

It was the first win under new coach Xavi Hernandez following their draw with Germany on Thursday.

“It's a boyhood dream. I actually don't have any words for it," Meerdink said. "Everything is happening so quickly. You just don't realise what can happen in the space of a week. It's also great that we managed to win here.

“Sometimes you need a bit of luck. This time it went my way. Then you have to be there and be important for the team. I did feel a little pressure, I was a bit nervous. But you play that out of your system. And then to be allowed to score two is fantastic."

Joao Felix scored for the second consecutive Nations League match as defending champions Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench throughout, edged past hosts Norway 2-1 to top Group A4 with two wins from two matches so far.

The Norwegians cancelled out Felix's 17th-minute lead with Erling Haaland's equaliser before Goncalo Ramos's chip won it for the visitors.

Ben Davies scored a 53rd-minute own goal and Gustav Isaksen added another on the hour as Denmark eased past Wales 2-0 to earn their first points in Group A4.

In a politically charged encounter in Group B3, Ireland scored twice in three minutes early in the first half to ease past Israel 3-0.