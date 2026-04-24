Abhay Singh, Nipam Shine At National Junior Athletics

Abhay Singh and Nipam shattered records at the National Junior Athletics meet, leading a wave of athletes who achieved Asian Junior qualification, showcasing India's rising talent in athletics.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhay Singh of Reliance sets a new meet record in the men's 100m dash at the National Junior U-20 Athletics with a time of 10.41 seconds.

Nipam of Uttar Pradesh wins gold in the women's 100m, clocking 11.53 seconds and surpassing the previous junior national record.

Amanat Kamboj from Punjab achieves the Asian U20 qualification mark in discus throw with a distance of 52.27m.

Muskan from Haryana wins gold in the women's 5,000m, achieving a time better than the Asian junior qualification time.

B Sowndharya of Tamil Nadu equals the Asian junior qualification mark in women's pole vault.

Abhay Singh of Reliance won the men's 100m dash with a meet record timing of 10.41 seconds at the National Junior U-20 Athletics as a host of athletes successfully breached the Asian Junior Qualification mark here on Friday.

New Records Set At National Junior Athletics

His winning time was better than Asian junior qualification time of 10.46 seconds and meet record of 10.47 seconds set by Gurindervir Singh in 2018.

Nipam of Uttar Pradesh won the gold medal in the women's 100m clocking 11.53 seconds, bettering the previous junior national record of 11.54 seconds set by Abhinaya Rajarajan during the Kochi edition in 2025.

On her way to gold, Nipam also improved the meet record of 11.63 seconds in the name of Dutee Chand set in 2014.

Asian Junior Qualification Achievements

The Uttar Pradesh sprinter had clocked 11.60 seconds in the semis and has also achieved the Asian junior qualification time in women's 100m of 11.79 seconds. She has a bright prospect of competing in the World Athletics U20 in Eugene, USA.

Punjab's rising discus thrower, Amanat Kamboj, also achieved the Asian U20 qualification mark with a winning distance of 52.27m. The qualification mark was set at 50.13m.

Other Notable Performances

Earlier in the morning session, Muskan from Haryana won women's 5,000m gold with a time of 16:42.88 seconds which was better than the Asian junior qualification time of 16:52.54 seconds.

Sonam Parmar, representing IOCL, won silver (16:47.89) in women's 5,000m and was second athlete to better the Asian qualification time in the longer track race.

The winner of the women's pole vault, B Sowndharya of Tamil Nadu also equalled the Asian junior qualification mark of 3.60m.

Kerala's lanky Mohammed Ashfaq was the fastest runner in the men's 400m qualification round. His time of 47.39 seconds in heats was better than the Asian junior qualification time 47.53 seconds.