National Sports Governance Bill becomes an Act

IMAGE: India's medal winners at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Photograph: Indian Olympic Association/Instagram

The National Sports Governance Bill has become an Act after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the legislation that promises to overhaul India's sports administration and has been described as a path-breaking reform by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.



The Presidential assent came on Monday, stated a Gazette notification by the central government.



"The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the President on the 18th August, 2025 and is hereby published for general information -- The National Sports Governance Act, 2025," it stated.



The legislation that was ultimately passed by the Parliament carries two major amendments to the bill that was originally presented.



The scope of Right to Information (RTI) has been narrowed to include only those sports bodies that rely on government funding and support, effectively keeping the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) out of its purview.



The BCCI had been opposing coming under RTI as it is not dependent on government funding.



"A recognised sports organisation, receiving grants or any other financial assistance from the Central Government under sub-section (1) or from a State Government, shall be considered as a public authority under the Right to Information Act, 2005, with respect to utilisation of such grants or any other financial assistance," the Act states.



In addition, aspirants for the top positions in national federations will be required to serve just one term in the Executive Committee, instead of the "overly restrictive" eligibility rule of two terms prescribed earlier, to encourage "younger administrators and athlete-leaders".



"...a person shall not be qualified to contest for election or seek nomination to, the posts of the President or the Secretary General or the Treasurer, unless such person is a sportsperson of outstanding merit or, has previously served as a member for at least one full term in the Executive Committee of the National Sports Body or as the President, or the Secretary General or the Treasurer in its affiliate unit," the Act states.



The Sports Bill, which had been waiting in the wings for over a decade, was passed after extensive consultations by Mandaviya with various stakeholders over the past one year.

It was presented in the Lok Sabha on July 23 and was passed in the Lower House on August 11. A day later, Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the document following a discussion that lasted well over two hours.



The new law will lead to the creation of a National Sports Board, which will have the power to give affiliation to National Sports Federation and also de-recognise those who commit violations that may range from financial mis-appropriation to electoral wrongdoing.



A National Sports Tribunal will be instituted for speedy dispute resolution and its decisions would only be challengeable in the Supreme Court to ensure that sports issues are not tangled in lengthy legal proceedings.



In addition, a National Sports Election Panel will be set up to oversee NSF polls that are often mired in controversies.



The Act also gives central government the discretionary power to limit India's international participation in "extraordinary circumstances" and where "national interest" is at stake.