HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » National shooting coach accused of assaulting minor

National shooting coach accused of assaulting minor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2026 11:13 IST

x

IMAGE: Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: NRAI/X

A prominent member of India's shooting coaching staff, Ankush Bhardwaj, has been accused of sexual harassment by a minor shooter, prompting the national federation to suspend him.

NRAI (National Rifles Association of India) confirmed that an FIR has been filed against Bhardwaj in Faridabad.

"NRAI has suspended him and we will issue a show-cause notice," NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told PTI.

"He has been suspended on moral grounds. Now, he has to prove himself innocent. Till the inquiry is not completed, he will not be associated with any coaching activity," he added.

Bhatia said NRAI had recommended Bhardwaj for a place in the 37-strong coaching team after the Paris Olympics in 2024.

"It

was on the recommendation of the NRAI that he was appointed by SAI as one of the coaches. It is a case of sexual harassment which happened in Surajkund," said Bhatia.

Bhatia did not say when the incident took place but according to the FIR filed by the victim, she was targetted last month after a training session at the Karni Singh Range. 

The girl, who has been training with Bhardwaj since August last year, stated that she was left traumatised by the incident and spoke up in front of her mother on January 1 after being persistently probed.

 

Bhardwaj, a former pistol shooter, had served a doping ban in 2010 for the use of a beta-blocker during his competitive days.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Khawaja's Emotional Ashes Farewell
Khawaja's Emotional Ashes Farewell
Tilak Varma undergoes emergency surgery, T20 WC in doubt
Tilak Varma undergoes emergency surgery, T20 WC in doubt
After head clash, biting row mars Boxing Nationals!
After head clash, biting row mars Boxing Nationals!
'Mohan Baingan': Sports Min's Gaffe Triggers Fan Backlash
'Mohan Baingan': Sports Min's Gaffe Triggers Fan Backlash
ISL: 'Players will have to make sacrifices or else...'
ISL: 'Players will have to make sacrifices or else...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 2

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 3

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

VIDEOS

Rubio, Hegseth brief House and Senate on Venezuela7:31

Rubio, Hegseth brief House and Senate on Venezuela

Virat Kohli Mobbed by Fans in Vadodara Ahead of Ind vs Nz ODI2:01

Virat Kohli Mobbed by Fans in Vadodara Ahead of Ind vs Nz...

Chitrangda Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai1:12

Chitrangda Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO