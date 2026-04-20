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West Bengal Off To A Flying Start At Rugby Sevens

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 20, 2026 21:00 IST

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Defending champions West Bengal have made a commanding start at the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship, signalling their intent to retain the title.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rugby India/Twitter

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rugby India/Twitter

Key Points

  • West Bengal, the defending champions, started strong with dominant wins in the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship.
  • Haryana delivered impressive performances, securing convincing victories in their matches.
  • Maharashtra recorded the biggest win of the day, showcasing their strength in the competition.
  • The Rugby Sevens Championship tournament progresses to the knockout stage, intensifying the competition for the national title.

Defending champions West Bengal made a commanding start in the men's section of the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship on Monday, registering emphatic wins over Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh.

West Bengal's Dominant Performance

They defeated Chandigarh 49-7 and followed it up with a dominant 66-0 victory against Chhattisgarh.

 

Multiple-time national champions Haryana also delivered an impressive performance, securing convincing wins against Uttar Pradesh (29-0) and Madhya Pradesh (47-0).

Other Teams Shine in the Championship

Among other notable results, Maharashtra recorded the biggest win of the day, thrashing Andaman & Nicobar 92-0. Odisha, Bihar, and Rajasthan also posted comprehensive victories in their respective matches.

In Pool I, which featured only Delhi and Karnataka, the former won the opening match 10-0. However, Karnataka bounced back in the reverse fixture to claim a 21-14 victory.

In other group-stage matches, Chhattisgarh edged Chandigarh 7-5, while Uttarakhand defeated Punjab 10-5.

Knockout Stage Looms

The tournament will now move into the knockout stage as the race for the national title intensifies. The pre-quarterfinals are scheduled later in the day, with the quarterfinals set to take place on Tuesday.

Rugby is a growing sport in India, with increasing participation at the national level. The Rugby Sevens format is particularly popular due to its fast-paced nature and accessibility. These national championships help identify and nurture talent for international competitions.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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