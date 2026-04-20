West Bengal Off To A Flying Start At Rugby Sevens

Defending champions West Bengal have made a commanding start at the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship, signalling their intent to retain the title.
Key Points
- West Bengal, the defending champions, started strong with dominant wins in the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship.
- Haryana delivered impressive performances, securing convincing victories in their matches.
- Maharashtra recorded the biggest win of the day, showcasing their strength in the competition.
- The Rugby Sevens Championship tournament progresses to the knockout stage, intensifying the competition for the national title.
Defending champions West Bengal made a commanding start in the men's section of the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship on Monday, registering emphatic wins over Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh.
West Bengal's Dominant Performance
They defeated Chandigarh 49-7 and followed it up with a dominant 66-0 victory against Chhattisgarh.
Multiple-time national champions Haryana also delivered an impressive performance, securing convincing wins against Uttar Pradesh (29-0) and Madhya Pradesh (47-0).
Other Teams Shine in the Championship
Among other notable results, Maharashtra recorded the biggest win of the day, thrashing Andaman & Nicobar 92-0. Odisha, Bihar, and Rajasthan also posted comprehensive victories in their respective matches.
In Pool I, which featured only Delhi and Karnataka, the former won the opening match 10-0. However, Karnataka bounced back in the reverse fixture to claim a 21-14 victory.
In other group-stage matches, Chhattisgarh edged Chandigarh 7-5, while Uttarakhand defeated Punjab 10-5.
Knockout Stage Looms
The tournament will now move into the knockout stage as the race for the national title intensifies. The pre-quarterfinals are scheduled later in the day, with the quarterfinals set to take place on Tuesday.