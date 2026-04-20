West Bengal Off To A Flying Start At Rugby Sevens

Defending champions West Bengal have made a commanding start at the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship, signalling their intent to retain the title.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rugby India/Twitter

Key Points West Bengal, the defending champions, started strong with dominant wins in the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship.

Haryana delivered impressive performances, securing convincing victories in their matches.

Maharashtra recorded the biggest win of the day, showcasing their strength in the competition.

The Rugby Sevens Championship tournament progresses to the knockout stage, intensifying the competition for the national title.

Defending champions West Bengal made a commanding start in the men's section of the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship on Monday, registering emphatic wins over Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh.

West Bengal's Dominant Performance

They defeated Chandigarh 49-7 and followed it up with a dominant 66-0 victory against Chhattisgarh.

Multiple-time national champions Haryana also delivered an impressive performance, securing convincing wins against Uttar Pradesh (29-0) and Madhya Pradesh (47-0).

Other Teams Shine in the Championship

Among other notable results, Maharashtra recorded the biggest win of the day, thrashing Andaman & Nicobar 92-0. Odisha, Bihar, and Rajasthan also posted comprehensive victories in their respective matches.

In Pool I, which featured only Delhi and Karnataka, the former won the opening match 10-0. However, Karnataka bounced back in the reverse fixture to claim a 21-14 victory.

In other group-stage matches, Chhattisgarh edged Chandigarh 7-5, while Uttarakhand defeated Punjab 10-5.

Knockout Stage Looms

The tournament will now move into the knockout stage as the race for the national title intensifies. The pre-quarterfinals are scheduled later in the day, with the quarterfinals set to take place on Tuesday.

Rugby is a growing sport in India, with increasing participation at the national level. The Rugby Sevens format is particularly popular due to its fast-paced nature and accessibility. These national championships help identify and nurture talent for international competitions.