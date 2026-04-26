National Junior Records Tumble At U20 Athletics Federation Competition

Abhay Singh and other athletes shattered national junior records at the National U20 Athletics Federation Competition, showcasing exceptional talent and setting new benchmarks in Indian athletics.

Key Points Abhay Singh won gold in the men's 200m race, setting a new national junior record of 20.82 seconds.

Basant excelled in the men's high jump, achieving a height of 2.21m and improving the meet record.

Mogali Venkatram won the 800m with a time of 1:49.02 seconds, surpassing both the national junior and meet records.

Poonam improved the meet record in the women's javelin throw with a distance of 51.64m.

Sadhana Ravi secured gold in the women's triple jump, setting a new meet record of 12.97m.

Abhay Singh of Reliance won gold in the men's 200m race as national junior records continued to tumble on the final day of the 24th National U20 Athletics Federation Competition here on Sunday.

Majority of the medal winners also achieved the Asian junior qualification mark in their respective events.

Abhay Singh's Record-Breaking Sprint

Sprinter Abhay continued to dominate 200m on the final day, setting a national junior record. His gold winning time of 20.82 seconds was better than the previous record of 21.02 seconds set by N Srinivas in 2021.

The meet record of 21.02 seconds also stands in the name of Srinivas.

Basant's High Jump Triumph

Basant was outstanding in the men's high jump (2.21m). On his way to gold, he improved the meet record of 2.19m set by Ajay Kumar in 2015.

Other Notable Performances

Mogali Venkatram of Andhra Pradesh clocked 1:49.02 seconds to win the 800m. His performance was better than the national junior record (1:46.92 set by Beant Singh in 2017) and meet record (1:49.59) set by Pradeep Senthil Kumar in 2022.

Poonam also improved the meet record in women's javelin throw (51.10m) set in 2004 by Sumar Devi. Her gold medal winning distance was 51.64m.

Sadhana Ravi of Tamil Nadu won gold medal in women's triple jump with a meet record of 12.97m. The previous meet record was 12.87m set by Gayathri Govindaraj in 2009.