HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » National Games: Maha to face off with WB in TT final

National Games: Maha to face off with WB in TT final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 10, 2025 15:47 IST

x

Diya Chitale scored Maharashtra's opening win in the women's table tennis semi-final in Dehradun on Monday 

IMAGE: Diya Chitale scored Maharashtra's opening win in the women's table tennis semi-final in Dehradun on Monday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy UTT/X

Heavyweights West Bengal and Maharashtra set up a blockbuster title clash in the women's table tennis team event at the 38th National Games after registering convincing wins in their respective semi-finals in Dehradun on Monday.

Maharashtra blanked Haryana 3-0 in the first semi-final and West Bengal crushed Delhi by a similar margin in their last four clash.

Diya Chitale opened Maharashtra's account with a hard-fought 3-1 (11-3, 12-14, 1-8 12-10) win over Haryana's Sneha Bhowmick in the first singles match.

 

Swastika Ghosh then recorded a comfortable 3-0 (11-6, 11-2, 11-9) win over Prithoki Chakraborty to give Maharashtra a 2-0 lead in the contest.

Taneesha Sanjay Kotecha then sealed the first semi-final in her team's favour with a 3-1 (11-6, 7-11, 11-7, 11-3) victory over Sreedatri Roy.

In the second semi-final, India player Ayhika Mukherjee began the proceedings on a positive note for Bengal, winning her match 3-1 (11-6, 11-5, 6-11, 11-6) against Lakshita Narang.

Sutirtha Mukherjee, who is also an India player and won medals in international tournaments like Ayhika, extended Bengal's lead with a 3-0 (11-8 13-11 11-6) sweep of Vanshika Bhargava.

Poymantee Baisya completed the task for her side with a 3-0 (12-10 11-5 11-6) win over Vanshika Mudgal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Messi, Hollywood And Gaza Protestor At Super Bowl
PIX: Messi, Hollywood And Gaza Protestor At Super Bowl
Gukesh feels heat as he aims to wage fight back
Gukesh feels heat as he aims to wage fight back
'Jadeja Is A Jackpot Jango'
'Jadeja Is A Jackpot Jango'
Shastri backs Pakistan to make Champions Trophy semis
Shastri backs Pakistan to make Champions Trophy semis
SEE: 'Just another day at the office'
SEE: 'Just another day at the office'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Date Movies To Watch This V-Day

webstory image 2

7 Signs Your Partner Is Going To Propose Soon

webstory image 3

Rohit's Sixes Show In Cuttack

VIDEOS

Prez Murmu takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh5:38

Prez Murmu takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh

President Murmu feeds migratory birds at Triveni Sangam1:31

President Murmu feeds migratory birds at Triveni Sangam

Rakul Preet looks hot in short dress1:17

Rakul Preet looks hot in short dress

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD