HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » National Games: Golden day for Haryana archers

National Games: Golden day for Haryana archers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 07, 2025 20:58 IST

x

Haryana picked up a gold medal each in the men's and women's Indian round team events to dominate archery competitions at the 38th National Games in Dehradun on Friday.

IMAGE: Seasoned Deepika Kumari bagged the women's gold at the 38th National Games. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Department of Sports, Government of Uttrakhand/X

Haryana Yashu, Ashish Malik, Rahul and Ravi emerged victorious in the men's team event of the Indian round archery competition.

Uttar Pradesh, represented by Subham, Manish, Jaydeep Kushwaha and Abhishek, claimed the silver, while Maharashtra's Gaurav Sanjayrao Chandane, Roshan Narayan Solanke, Aniket Mahendra Gavade and Pawan Sadanrao Jadhav took home the bronze.

 

The women's team event saw Haryana continue its dominance, with Nikita, Divya, Monika and Kajal securing the gold. Manipur's strong contingent of Laiphrakpam Rojina Devi, Moirangthem Baby Devi, Millennia Thokchom and Heikrujam Roshina Devi claimed the silver.

Chhattisgarh team of Chandni Sahu, Sulochana Raj, Sushila Netam and Harshita Sahu secured the bronze.

Uttar Pradesh archer Manish claimed the gold in the men's individual event, while his state-mate Subham took the silver. Manipur's Chingakham Nelson Singh secured the bronze.

In the women's individual event, Manipur's Laiphrakpam Rojina Devi emerged victorious, with Chhattisgarh's Chandni Sahu taking the silver and Assam's Tutumoni Boro securing the bronze.

In the mixed team event, Maharashtra duo of Gaurav Sanjayrao Chandane and Bhavna Santosh Satyagiri clinched the gold, while Jharkhand's Madho Birua and Manisha Kumari settled for silver.

Assam's Arun Baro and Namrata Brahma secured the bronze in a close contest.

The Indian round is a combination of both equipment and competition rules -- archers use bows made from bamboo but that resemble modern equipment, with stabilisers and sights, and shoot at generally closer distances.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Lovlina, Thapa lead Assam's charge at National Games
Lovlina, Thapa lead Assam's charge at National Games
National Games: Niraj stuns Olympic medallists to win gold
National Games: Niraj stuns Olympic medallists to win gold
National Games: World Jr champ Mane bags gold
National Games: World Jr champ Mane bags gold
National Games: Uttarakhand, Maharashtra off to winning start
National Games: Uttarakhand, Maharashtra off to winning start
Maharashtra strike gold in Triathlon Mixed Relay at National Games
Maharashtra strike gold in Triathlon Mixed Relay at National Games

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Valentine Gifts For Tech-Savvy Couples

webstory image 3

Alia Bhatt's 8 Fab Style Tips

VIDEOS

Sanjay Mishra, Nina Gupta take 'holy dip' in Sangam3:25

Sanjay Mishra, Nina Gupta take 'holy dip' in Sangam

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony in Mumbai 3:02

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony...

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps0:28

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD