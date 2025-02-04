National Games: Anmol wins badminton singles gold

IMAGE: Anmol Kharb outclassed Anupama Upadhyaya in straight games to win the badminton women's singles gold medal at the National Games on Tuesday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Rising shuttler Anmol Kharb continued her impressive run, defeating top seed Anupama Upadhyaya in straight games in the women's singles final to clinch the gold medal at the 38th National Games in Dehradun on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old from Haryana, a member of the gold medal-winning Indian team at the Asia Team Championships, showcased her skill and determination by outclassing world number 43 Anupama 21-16, 22-20 to emerge triumphant.

The gold medal marked another milestone in Anmol's rising career, following her runner-up finish at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 tournament last December and her victories at the Belgian and Polish Internationals last year.

In other events, Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath battled hard to overcome Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang 21-11, 20-22, 21-8 in the mixed doubles final and win the gold medal.

In the men's doubles, Nithin H V and Prakash Raj S defeated Vaibhav and Ashith Surya 21-16, 21-14 in a one-sided final to take home the coveted gold.

Local favourite Lakshya Sen, ranked world number 10, withdrew from the competition at the last moment on Monday.