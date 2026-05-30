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National Armwrestling Championship Kicks Off In Gandhinagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 30, 2026 18:05 IST

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The 4th National Armwrestling and Para Armwrestling Championship has begun in Gandhinagar, featuring over 2,000 athletes and supporting India's growing sports ecosystem.

Key Points

  • The 4th National Armwrestling and Para Armwrestling Championship has commenced at Rashtriya Raksha University.
  • Over 2,000 athletes from 27 states and Union territories are participating in the championship.
  • The event aims to promote sports culture and values, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision.
  • The championship supports Ahmedabad-Gujarat's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

The 4th National Armwrestling and Para Armwrestling Championship was inaugurated at the Rashtriya Raksha University's Lavad campus here, officials said on Saturday.

The 4-day championship, jointly organized by Armwrestling Federation of Gujarat and People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI), has more than 2,000 players from 27 states and Union territories taking part, an official release stated.

 

Promoting Sports and National Development

"This championship will prove important in realizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further strengthen the cultural heritage of sports and revive values through discipline, fitness and excellence," RRU Vice Chancellor Dr Bimal N Patel said.

He also expressed happiness over India's rising sports performance at the global level and termed sports as a strong pillar of national development.

Messages of Support and Participation

PAFI president Preeti Jhangiani wished the players taking part, while actor Suniel Shetty, in a video message, urged youth to actively participate in sports and be a part of such a national platform.

Supporting India's Olympic Bid

University officials said hosting the championship aligns with RRU's contribution to the national and global sports ecosystem.

Behind this organization is also the vision of Ahmedabad-Gujarat's strong bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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